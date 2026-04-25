Saturday's Premier League results and roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham both triumph as fierce relegation battle heats up

By Matt Law | 25 Apr 2026 17:10 , Last updated: 25 Apr 2026 17:13

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur both triumphed on a ferocious afternoon of Premier League football, while there was also a home success for Liverpool.

West Ham scored a late second to beat Everton 2-1 at the London Stadium, while Tottenham managed to record a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Liverpool were the other side to triumph, moving into fourth spot in the Premier League table courtesy of a 3-1 success over Crystal Palace at Anfield.

It is as you were for West Ham and Spurs at the bottom, with the Hammers sitting 17th, two points ahead of 18th-placed Tottenham with four games left to play.

Wolves 0-1 Tottenham: Palhinha effort moves Spurs out of the relegation zone

Tottenham finally WIN their first Premier League game of 2026! ✅ pic.twitter.com/VU8fmsQjE1 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 25, 2026

Joao Palhinha scored the only goal of the match to hand Tottenham a huge three points in Saturday afternoon's Premier League contest with already-relegated Wolves.

Spurs had to wait until the 82nd minute of the clash to secure the win, with Palhinha turning a poked effort from Richarlison into the back of the net from close range.

A late leveller for Everton against West Ham was, at the time, moving Tottenham out of the relegation zone, but the Hammers scored a late second on home soil.

It is a first Premier League win since the end of December for Spurs, who have managed to boost their hopes of staying in the division, but there is still an awful lot of work to do.

Wolves, meanwhile, are preparing for a return to the Championship, with the team only having pride to play for in the final stages of the campaign.

West Ham 2-1 Everton: Wilson hits last-gasp winner to hand Hammers huge win in relegation scrap

Callum Wilson scored a late winner as West Ham edged out a 2-1 success over Everton in Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at the London Stadium.

Tomas Soucek sent West Ham ahead in the 52nd minute of the contest.

Everton had a big shout for a penalty late on when the ball struck Mateus Fernandes' hand in a challenge with Thierno Barry, but the referee said no and VAR agreed in a decision that was not well-received by Toffees head coach David Moyes.

The Merseyside giants were not to be denied an equaliser, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall levelling the scores in the 88th minute, smashing one into the back of the net from inside the penalty box.

West Ham were not finished, though, with Wilson turning into the back of the net from close range after a header into a dangerous area from Hammers captain Jarrod Bowen.

The late effort kept the Hammers out of the relegation zone, two points ahead of rivals Spurs.

Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace: Slot's side edge into fourth with home success over Eagles

Liverpool moved into fourth spot in the Premier League table courtesy of a 3-1 success over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Aston Villa's defeat to Fulham earlier in the day had opened the door for Liverpool to grab fourth, and Arne Slot's side managed to secure all three points.

Alexander Isak and Andy Robertson both scored late in the first period to put Liverpool in control, but Palace did have one back in the 71st minute through Daniel Munoz.

The Eagles threatened to make it 2-2 at Anfield in the latter stages, but the game's fourth goal ultimately came for Liverpool, with Florian Wirtz on the scoresheet.

Liverpool are now eight points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion in the battle to secure Champions League football for the 2026-27 campaign.