Man City vs. Southampton confirmed lineups: Erling Haaland benched as Pep Guardiola makes eight changes for FA Cup semi-final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a total of eight changes to his starting lineup for this afternoon’s FA Cup semi-final with Southampton at Wembley Stadium.
More to follow...
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a total of eight changes to his starting lineup for this afternoon’s FA Cup semi-final with Southampton at Wembley Stadium.
More to follow...
Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.Subscribe