FA Cup
Man City
Apr 25, 2026 5.15pm
Wembley Stadium
Southampton

Man City vs. Southampton confirmed lineups: Erling Haaland benched as Pep Guardiola makes eight changes for FA Cup semi-final

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Man City vs. Southampton confirmed XIs: Haaland benched as Guardiola makes eight changes for FA Cup semi-final
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Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a total of eight changes to his starting lineup for this afternoon’s FA Cup semi-final with Southampton at Wembley Stadium.

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