Man City transfer news: Bernardo Silva latest as midfield 'challenge' awaits Pep Guardiola due to giant's summer interest

By Lewis Nolan | 26 Apr 2026 23:31

Juventus are a serious option for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva in the summer, the latest report has claimed.

The Citizens advanced into the final of the FA Cup on Saturday after beating Southampton 2-1 at Wembley, and they now know that the other finalists will be Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola opted to start veteran midfielder Bernardo Silva on the bench against Southampton, though he has still played in 47 games this term.

The Portuguese international has confirmed that he will leave the Etihad at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract, and trying to replace him will be difficult.

Football Insider report that Silva could feature in a future lineup against City in Europe due to Juventus' interest in signing the midfielder, with the Serie A giants said to be confident of luring him to Italy.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Are Manchester City facing midfield crisis with Bernardo Silva and Rodri?

Though Silva may be 32 in August, he has arguably been the best player in the Premier League this season, and losing him will leave a sizeable gap in midfield.

However, his exit could be compounded by the possible departure of Rodri, who has been consistently linked with a return to Spain.

BERNARDO SILVA STATS Appearances: 47 Starts: 39 Wins: 33 Minutes: 3,383 Goals: 3 Assists: 5

City have routinely been touted as a likely destination for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, but should both Rodri and Silva leave in the summer, the addition of two players may be necessary.

The pair are excellent at controlling games in possession, keeping the ball away from the opposition, and failure to replace their ability with the ball could be damaging for the club's ambitions in 2026-27.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Premier League title race: Will Silva leave with a treble?

The Citizens were pushed back into second place following Arsenal's 1-0 win in the Premier League against Newcastle United on Saturday, but they now boast the advantage of a game in hand.

Guardiola's side appear favourites for the league title given the Gunners have struggled in recent weeks, but they will also be favourites in the FA Cup final, and they have already won this season's EFL Cup.

If Silva leaves City with a seventh Premier League title, as well as a domestic treble, then perhaps the midfielder should be considered among the division's greats.