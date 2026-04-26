Arsenal vs Newcastle: Gunners break two Premier League records in crucial victory

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Apr 2026 00:50 , Last updated: 26 Apr 2026 00:51

Arsenal set a pair of Premier League records in their 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

Eberechi Eze scored the Gunners' only strike as Mikel Arteta's men went back to the top of the English top flight, albeit having played a game more.

The Gunners have relied on a blend of defensive resilience and clinical efficiency to maintain their advantage over Manchester City heading into the final month of the campaign.

As such, it was no surprise when Eze's 10th goal for the North Londoners set a pair of new Premier League records.

Historic corner record secured in victory over Newcastle

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis/MB Media

Eze provided the finishing touch to a move involving Noni Madueke and Kai Havertz to register his tenth goal for the club.

According to Opta, the strike represents Arsenal's 17th goal from a corner this season, which is an all-time record in a single Premier League campaign.

Furthermore, it was the 10th time the leaders have opened the scoring via a corner goal this term.

17 - With Arsenal's opener against Newcastle, they now hold the individual season record in the Premier League for:



Most goals from corners (17)

Most goals from corners to go 1-0 up (10)



Perfected. pic.twitter.com/T4rUXMBO7i — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2026

The Gunners' unprecedented level of dead-ball proficiency has become a defining characteristic of a squad that are back in the driver's seat.

Set-piece magic provides safety blanket for Arteta

© Imago

Although Saturday's goal against Newcastle was from distance, the Gunners' ability to manufacture high-quality opportunities from dead-ball situations will provide a vital safety net during a high-pressure run-in.

The North London outfit have become the most dangerous side in Europe from corners owing to the detailed preparation of the coaching staff, led by Nicolas Jover.

While injuries to key personnel like Havertz have threatened to disrupt the rhythm of the attack, the reliability of these rehearsed routines ensures a consistent goal threat.

Facing a Newcastle side that have now lost nine of their last 12 league matches, the efficiency of the home side was the clear differentiator in Saturday's tea-time fixture.