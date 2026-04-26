PSG lineup vs. Bayern Munich: Predicted XI for Champions League semi-final first leg

By Ben Knapton | 26 Apr 2026 13:17 , Last updated: 26 Apr 2026 13:17

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha remains a major injury doubt for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg with Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes.

The one-time Wolverhampton Wanderers man has missed PSG's last two Ligue 1 games with a heel injury, and he was still being restricted to individual training before Saturday's 3-0 triumph over Angers.

PSG affirmed in their latest medical update that Vitinha was making steady progress, but the tight turnaround time means that there is a big question mark hanging over his head for midweek.

In brighter midfield news, Fabian Ruiz recently returned from a two-month layoff with a knee injury, and the Spaniard is on course to start the first leg after completing 45 minutes of the Angers win without trouble.

Ruiz, Warren Zaire-Emery and Joao Neves will form the central trio if Vitinha is indeed unavailable, but Luis Enrique's squad is otherwise in tip-top shape for the first leg.

Desire Doue and Nuno Mendes were both taken off with injuries in the 2-0 quarter-final second-leg win over Liverpool, but the duo quickly shook off those concerns and are looking good for starting roles here.

An appearance for Mendes would see the 23-year-old become the youngest Portuguese player to play 50 Champions League games - usurping Cristiano Ronaldo in the process - while captain Marquinhos could equal Roberto Carlos's record for the most UCL appearances by a Brazilian player (120).

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Zaire-Emery, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia