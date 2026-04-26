Bayern Munich lineup vs. PSG: Predicted XI for Champions League semi-final first leg

By Ben Knapton | 26 Apr 2026 13:26

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany will be missing from the dugout when the Bavarians face Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at the Parc des Princes.

The Manchester City legend was booked for the third time in the current tournament during the 4-3 win over Real Madrid in the quarter-final second leg, meaning that he must serve a one-match ban in Paris.

In terms of playing personnel, the Bundesliga champions are also expected to do without Serge Gnabry (thigh), Tom Bischof (muscle) and Sven Ulreich (muscle), but 18-year-old playmaker Lennart Karl could be in the squad following a torn thigh muscle.

However, the 2008-born prospect will almost certainly not be risked from the first whistle, so Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz should form the supporting cast behind talisman Harry Kane.

Now on an astronomical 53 goals for the season - including 12 in the Champions League - Kane is now aiming to score in six successive appearances in the UCL proper, something no English player has ever managed before.

Further back, Joshua Kimmich was omitted from the squad entirely in the weekend's 4-3 Bundesliga win over Mainz 05, but the long-serving midfielder will now return to partner Aleksandar Pavlovic in the double pivot.

The same goes for Dayot Upamecano in defence, while 40-year-old Manuel Neuer bids to replicate his Real Madrid heroics, having made a staggering nine saves in the first leg of Bayern's quarter-final triumph.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

> Click here to see how PSG could line up against Bayern Munich