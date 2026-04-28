Bournemouth transfer news: Marco Rose 'targeting' reunion with RB Leipzig midfielder

By Ben Sully | 28 Apr 2026 22:13

Bournemouth have reportedly emerged as a potential destination for RB Leipzig midfielder Xaver Schlager.

The Cherries are sitting in seventh spot in the Premier League table and eyeing European football for the first time in their history.

However, Bournemouth already know that they will bid farewell to head coach Andoni Iraola at the end of the season, even if he leads the club into one of the UEFA competitions.

After Iraola announced his exit decision, the Cherries moved quickly to appoint former Leipzig boss Marco Rose as his replacement from the start of next season.

The similarity in Iraola and Rose’s playing styles was one of the factors behind his appointment, but the 49-year-old will still be keen to stamp his own mark on the squad.

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

Rose keen on Schlager reunion

According to Bild, Rose could make an effort to reunite with Schlager when he takes over the reins at Bournemouth this summer.

Rose worked with the Schlager when he was a coach at the Red Bull Salzburg academy and again during his time in the Leipzig dugout.

The Austria international was seen as one of Rose's 'favourites' when the pair worked together at the Red Bull Arena.

The report also adds that Rose and Schlager both share the same agency.

© Imago

Schlager ready for new opportunity

Schlager has made over 100 appearances since joining Leipzig from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2022.

The 28-year-old is on course to become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Schlager reportedly turned down a new contract offer from Leipzig in February and is believed to be keen to try a new challenge in a new country.

However, Bournemouth may have their work cut out to secure his signature, with Juventus said to be among the player's potential suitors.