Preview: Cienciano vs Atletico Mineiro - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 28 Apr 2026 21:26

Facing a crisis both on and off the pitch, Atletico Mineiro travel to Peru on Wednesday to take on Cienciano in the third round of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana at the Estadio Inca Garcilaso, marking the second consecutive season that both clubs have been drawn into the same group in CONMEBOL’s second-tier competition.

The turbulence surrounding Atletico intensified last Sunday after a heavy Brasileirao defeat to Flamengo and ongoing tensions between the club and Hulk, one of its greatest icons, while away from that unrest, the Peruvian side will aim to secure a home victory and strengthen their position at the top of Group B.

Match preview

Copa Sudamericana champions in 2003, Cienciano have suffered just three defeats in 15 official matches in 2026, with all three losses coming in the Peruvian league, where they currently sit third in the table on 23 points.

At the weekend, they faced Universidad Tecnica at the Estadio Heroes de San Ramon in a dramatic encounter that went down to the wire, as they trailed 2-1 until the 98th minute when Alejandro Hohberg converted a penalty to salvage a point and prevent a second consecutive league defeat.

Papa de America — as the club are known — have made a solid start to their 2026 continental campaign, drawing against Juventud de las Piedras and defeating Puerto Cabello, results that see them top Group B with four points.

Despite operating with a relatively small squad, Cienciano have been formidable at home this season, boasting a 75 per cent win rate with six victories from eight matches at the Estadio Inca Garcilaso, a record that will boost confidence as they chase a third-ever win against Brazilian opposition.

Historically, Cienciano have faced Brazilian clubs ten times, recording two wins, three draws and five defeats, while both meetings with Atletico Mineiro last season ended in draws — a goalless stalemate in Peru and a 1-1 result in Minas Gerais.

© Iconsport / SUSA

At Atletico Mineiro, recent performances and the board’s handling of the situation involving Hulk have deepened a crisis that has been building in recent weeks, following controversial comments from both players and the manager.

The situation reached a critical point last Sunday when the club icon was reportedly dropped from the squad to face Flamengo while already in the dressing room, with further reports suggesting that the board, coaching staff and player are set for talks to determine the future of their relationship, which could soon come to an end at the Cidade do Galo.

On the pitch, Eduardo Dominguez suffered the heaviest defeat of his tenure as his side were thrashed 4-0 by Flamengo at the Arena MRV, marking his first home loss as head coach in a performance dominated entirely by the visitors.

The defeat was met with loud boos from supporters, who also directed protests at the club’s SAF owners — the 4Rs — as Atletico slipped dangerously close to the relegation zone, level on 14 points with 17th-placed Santos in the Brasileirão standings.

Form has been inconsistent, with four defeats in their last six matches across all competitions, including one in the Copa Sudamericana, where they currently sit third in the group after recovering from an opening loss to Puerto Cabello with a 2-1 win over Juventud.

With pressure mounting, the club’s hierarchy have made it clear that their priority this week is the derby against Cruzeiro on Saturday, May 2, resulting in most of the regular starters — except goalkeeper Everson, Kaua and Bernard — being left out of the travelling squad to Peru.

Cienciano Copa Sudamericana form:

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Cienciano form (all competitions):

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Atletico Mineiro Copa Sudamericana form:

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Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Cienciano head into the clash with only one injury concern, as Santiago Arias continues his recovery from a herniated disc suffered in mid-April.

The hosts will rely heavily on experienced striker Carlos Garces, the 36-year-old Ecuadorian who leads their scoring charts in the national league with nine goals and has found the net six times in his last seven matches.

Atletico Mineiro, meanwhile, will field a heavily rotated side, with several key players remaining in Belo Horizonte, including Natanael, Ruan, Maycon, Alan Franco, Victor Hugo, Cassierra, Cuello, Lyanco and Vitor Hugo, while Renan Lodi — who served a suspension against Flamengo — also did not travel.

Striker Hulk is another major absentee, as he continues discussions with the club regarding his future, opening the door for younger players to gain valuable minutes in the continental competition.

Cienciano possible starting lineup:

Espinoza; Nunez, Amondarain, Becerra, Martinich; Caparo, Robles; Souza, Hohberg, Bandiera; Garces

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Preciado, Alonso, Roman, Pascini; Alexsander, Perez, Gomez; Bernard, Dudu, Minda

We say: Cienciano 1-1 Atletico Mineiro

Cienciano’s strong home form makes them a difficult side to beat, particularly given their recent scoring record, with more than 1.5 goals scored in each of their last five home matches.

Atletico, meanwhile, arrive with defensive vulnerabilities and a rotated squad, increasing the likelihood of the hosts finding the net, although four of Atletico’s last seven matches have seen both teams score, suggesting chances at both ends.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.