Bayern Munich vs. PSG: Huge injury blow for Luis Enrique ahead of second leg

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Apr 2026 01:09

Achraf Hakimi is said to be out of next week's Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

Hakimi played 90 minutes of Paris Saint-Germain's stunning 5-4 win over Bayern, putting the Ligue 1 side in the driver's seat, although the margin is slender.

Despite the offensive brilliance shown in the first leg, the reigning European champions now face a defensive crisis ahead of the return fixture on May 6.

Preparations for the journey to Bavaria have been severely complicated by the loss of Hakimi, who suffered a significant setback during the nine-goal thriller.

How long is Achraf Hakimi sidelined for?

© Iconsport

According to reports from medical tests conducted on Wednesday afternoon, Hakimi will miss the decisive second leg after suffering a hamstring tear.

The 27-year-old was seen in visible discomfort during the closing stages of the first-leg encounter but remained on the pitch to help secure the narrow win.

Fabrice Hawkins's post on X suggested on Wednesday that the injury will keep the Morocco international out of action for several weeks, ruling him out of both domestic and continental assignments.

?Achraf Hakimi est forfait pour le match retour Bayern Munich / PSG

Il s’est blessé hier soir. Les examens médicaux realisés cet après-midi ont confirmé une déchirure aux ischio. C’était la tendance comme révélé sur @RMCsport pic.twitter.com/WnmIx1zmzE — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) April 29, 2026

However, the injury is not believed to end Hakimi's prospects of representing the Atlas Lions at the 2026 Club World, with the wide defender expected to return before the season ends.

Luis Enrique faces defensive reshuffle for Munich trip

© Imago / Naushad

The possible absence of the former Inter Milan star in Munich forces a tactical rethink as the French giants attempt to defend their one-goal lead against a potent Bayern attack.

Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery has emerged as the most likely candidate to fill the void at right-back, having previously demonstrated his versatility in defensive roles throughout the campaign.

Without Hakimi, though, PSG have appeared far more vulnerable to transitions, lacking the recovery speed of the Moroccan superstar, which could prove problematic when facing the likes of Michael Olise and Luis Diaz.

Munich will test that patched-up back line to its limit, and how well it copes could decide whether the reigning champions reach another Champions League final.