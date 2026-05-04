Bayern Munich lineup vs. PSG: Predicted XI for Champions League semi-final second leg

By Ben Knapton | 04 May 2026 10:04 , Last updated: 04 May 2026 10:13

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is expected to make seven changes to his starting XI for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena.

After last week's 5-4 first-leg epic, Kompany put out a largely second-string team for Saturday's 3-3 Bundesliga draw with Heidenheim, where the champions needed Michael Olise to salvage a point off the bench in the 100th minute.

The former Crystal Palace winger will be one of three big-hitters restored to the attack alongside Luis Diaz and Harry Kane, who is bidding to score for the seventh Champions League game running.

Jamal Musiala will be retained after only lasting until half time at the weekend, though, while Leon Goretzka's brace in that six-goal thriller is unlikely to be enough to earn him a starting role.

Instead, Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic should form the double pivot; the latter is one of the other four starters from the weekend who will likely be retained, alongside defensive duo Jonathan Tah and Josip Stanisic.

Kim Min-jae, Hiroki Ito and Jonas Urbig are all expected to make way for Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies and Manuel Neuer, who is reportedly set to extend his contract with Bayern until the end of next season.

Teenage playmaker Lennart Karl (thigh) is in with a chance of making the squad, but Serge Gnabry and Raphael Guerreiro will both miss out with similar issues.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

> Click here to see how PSG could line up against Bayern Munich