Championship news: Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard emerges as 'leading contender' for second-tier job

By Darren Plant | 04 May 2026 10:01

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is reportedly in contention to become the next Bristol City manager.

With the regular Championship campaign having reached a conclusion, many managerial changes are expected over the coming weeks.

Former England boss Roy Hodgson will be departing Ashton Gate after only penning a short-term contract. He leaves the club having accumulated 11 points from seven games and helped Bristol City to a 12th-placed finish in the Championship table.

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From Gerrard's perspective, he has been out of work since his exit from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq in January 2025.

While tax-related issues related to his time in the Middle East is partly why he has not returned to management, the former England midfielder has also been prepared to bide his time for his next job.

Gerrard in contention for Bristol City job?

According to Football Insider, Gerrard is now viewed as a leading contender for the vacant position at Bristol City.

At this point in time, the 45-year-old is seemingly viewed as one of several candidates for the position.

Speaking to the Transfer Insider podcast, correspondent Pete O'Rourke said: "He is keen to return to the dugout sooner than later, and he would be open to the possibility of a move to a Championship club.

“There’s been links with Bristol City in the Championship. Obviously, Roy Hodgson won’t continue at Bristol City.

“He’s now free of any tax issues from his time managing in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq. That clears the path for any potential move back into management in England as well.

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“Maybe he’s thinking he could follow a similar path [to Frank Lampard], make a move to the Championship and take over a club where he could maybe lead them to Premier League."

Would Gerrard be a suitable fit to Bristol City?

Although Gerrard won the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers, his win-percentages at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq were below 40%

As such, his managerial reputation is not what it once was, and a Premier League job is unlikely to present itself to Gerrard.

There has been talk of a role at Liverpool if Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield as head coach, but the Championship is Gerrard's best bet if he wants to remain as the main man.

In many ways, Bristol City is the ideal club. Gerrard would be warmly-welcomed, financially-backed and he would attract players that may not ordinarily choose to move to Bristol City, who have never played in the Premier League.

While he may be prepared to wait to see what other offers materialise, Gerrard could take the opportunity if he is presented to him.