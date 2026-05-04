Benjamin Sesko injury: What's the latest surrounding Man United forward's fitness?

By Matt Law | 04 May 2026 09:06 , Last updated: 04 May 2026 09:12

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that Benjamin Sesko aggravated an existing shin problem during Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The 22-year-old scored his 11th Premier League goal of the campaign in the first half of the Premier League contest at Old Trafford, but he was then replaced at the break by Amad Diallo.

Carrick has revealed that a fall into the advertising hoardings following a challenge with Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate saw him aggravate a recent shin issue.

“He got a bang on his shin when he fell down the side of the pitch," Carrick told MUTV.

"It’s something that he’s been carrying for a little bit as well, so we’ve had to manage him a bit but he’s certainly had a bang right on the same spot. It’s as simple as that really."

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man United's Sesko was forced off injured against Liverpool

In a different interview with Sky Sports News, Carrick added: "He's been carrying a bit of a shin problem for some time and it was when we got pushed into the hoarding and down the dip. So that was it."

It is unclear when Sesko will return, but Man United will not be taking any risks with the striker considering that their spot in next season's Champions League has now been secured.

The Red Devils are third in the Premier League table, six points ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool, and they will be aiming to finish the season on a positive note.

Man United will take on Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion in their final three Premier League matches of the campaign.

"In some ways [I'm proud of it]. And, in some ways, I think the work that's been done and the players, the way they've performed, and the teams that we've played against and got good results against, I think it's something that we can take a lot from, for sure," said Carrick when asked about reaching the Champions League.

"I think was well in the distance, a little bit, if we're honest, at one point. So there has been a lot of good work to put us in a position with three games to go and get that sealed. But it's not something we've spoke about as a group really. I think it's not something we over-celebrate. I think it's a step.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Man United have now qualified for next season's Champions League

"We want more. We want to be finishing higher up the league but, certainly there is huge credit deserved that goes to the players and the staff, for putting us in this position, at this stage.

"Good players help. Good coaches, good staff. I think the connection that we've all had together has been pretty special and we've had to do it in different ways. We've won games in different ways, with different challenges, and today was a different one again.

"You just keep trying to do the right things and understanding of what it means to be here, and the players for taking everything on board so, so well. To do it with games to spare, like we have, that's one thing but we want to keep kicking on and finish the season strongly."

A decision on Carrick's future at the helm will be made in the coming weeks, but the 44-year-old's work has put him in pole position to be appointed the club's next long-term head coach.