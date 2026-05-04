Tottenham's Richarlison equals Premier League record as Aston Villa win takes Roberto De Zerbi's side above West Ham

By Lewis Nolan | 04 May 2026 00:26

Richarlison has now scored 10 or more goals in five different Premier League seasons, the joint most of any Brazilian player in the division's history.

Roberto De Zerbi took charge of Tottenham Hotspur for the fourth time on Sunday, when he led his side out against Aston Villa away from home.

The Londoners quickly took the lead through Conor Gallagher in the 12th minute, before Richarlison doubled their advantage in the 25th minute.

Spurs left with all three points despite Villa scoring in second-half stoppage time, and the result moved them into 17th place, with their tally of 37 points one more than 18th-placed West Ham United with three matchweeks remaining.

While the win was all that mattered, Richarlison hit a personal milestone as his goal was his 10th in the league this season, and he now shares the record with Roberto Firmino for the Brazilian with the most Premier League campaigns with at least 10 goals scored (five).

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Tottenham Hotspur or West Ham: Who will be relegated?

With just a point separating Spurs from the drop zone, their victory against Villa must not be another false dawn if they are to avoid being overtaken by West Ham.

The Hammers still have to play Arsenal, Newcastle United and Leeds United this season, and while all three fixtures could be challenging, Leeds and Newcastle will have no incentive to be at their best when they clash.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR FIXTURES - Leeds United (H) May 11 - Chelsea (A) May 19 - Everton (H) May 24

As for Spurs, they face Leeds, Chelsea and Everton, and there is an argument that they have a more favourable fixture list than the Hammers.

Chelsea will be keen to do all they can to send Tottenham to the Championship given their rivalry with the Lilywhites, but the Blues have lost their last five Premier League games, and they may also be distracted by the upcoming FA Cup final on May 16.

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Why Spurs' win against Aston Villa could be springboard to safety

There is no doubt that Tottenham's squad possesses immense quality, though many of their stars are currently injured, while others have failed to show the best version of themselves.

The players must be criticised for the fact that Spurs are in a relegation battle, but it would be understandable if they lacked the confidence needed to rediscover their best form.

Tottenham's win against Villa was their second in a row, and the club are also unbeaten in three games, so perhaps the momentum they have gathered will help propel them to safety.