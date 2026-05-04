Monday's Serie A predictions and previews including Roma vs. Fiorentina

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 04 May 2026 00:00

Today’s Serie A predictions feature the final two fixtures of matchday 35, with mid-table Lazio travelling to face relegation-threatened Cremonese before top-four hopefuls Roma host Fiorentina, who are looking to rubber-stamp their safety.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Four points adrift with four games remaining, relegation-threatened Cremonese will seek an unlikely win over Lazio when the pair meet at Stadio Zini on Monday.

While the hosts are fighting for Serie A survival, their visitors are marooned in mid-table and have one eye on an upcoming cup final.

We say: Cremonese 0-1 Lazio

Curiously, neither side has lost after scoring the opening goal this season, and neither has won a Serie A match after conceding first.

So, one strike could decide a tight contest at the Zini, with distracted Lazio narrowly getting the better of anxious Cremonese.

> Click here to read our full preview for Cremonese vs Lazio, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Gribaudi

Continuing their quest for Champions League football, Roma will welcome Fiorentina to Stadio Olimpico on Monday, concluding Serie A's 35th matchday.

Despite recent stumbles, the Giallorossi are still vying for a precious top-four finish, while their Tuscan counterparts are on the verge of confirming safety.

We say: Roma 1-0 Fiorentina

Extending Fiorentina's wait to celebrate for at least a few more days, Roma can add another home win to their record and stay in the fight for a top-four finish.

The Viola may have tightened up in defence, but their hosts have a more potent attack, led by Serie A's star man for 2026, Donyell Malen.

> Click here to read our full preview for Roma vs Fiorentina, including team news and predicted lineups