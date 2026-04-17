Preview: Cremonese vs Torino - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 17 Apr 2026 14:29 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 14:32

Sinking like a stone towards Italy's second tier, Cremonese desperately need an overdue win when they host in-form Torino on Sunday.

While Toro's change of coach has helped them ascend Serie A, La Cremo have dropped closer to the relegation zone despite switching their manager.

Match preview

Last week's loss to relegation rivals Cagliari has left free-falling Cremonese in serious danger, still awaiting just their second win of 2026.

Level with 18th-placed Lecce, the Lombardy club are hovering perilously above the drop zone, having claimed just four points from their last 18 league matches.

During that period, Cremo have only scored eight top-flight goals, and the recent appointment of experienced coach Marco Giampaolo has made a negligible impact.

Yet to taste success at Stadio Zini this calendar year, the Grigiorossi have lost all of their last three home games - against AC Milan, Fiorentina and Bologna - ahead of another significant contest on Sunday.

Only three teams have a worse defensive record in Serie A, but one will pay a visit this weekend, as Giampaolo welcomes his old club to Cremona.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

However, Torino have tightened up since swapping Marco Baroni for current coach Roberto D'Aversa, who has dragged them away from danger over the past couple of months.

Having posted four wins from six so far, his record compares favourably with Baroni's average of 1.04 points per game, and Toro have leapt 12 clear of the drop zone.

Since the last international break, the Granata have beaten Serie A's bottom two - Pisa and Hellas Verona - and they will now meet another struggling side.

The last time Torino managed three consecutive victories in the same top-flight campaign was more than seven years ago, but that suddenly seems an achievable target.

History also suggests they can leave Lombardy with maximum points: including a 1-0 home win in December's reverse fixture, Toro have lost just one of their last 12 top-tier clashes with Cremonese.

Cremonese Serie A form:

L L L W L L

Torino Serie A form:

W L W L W W

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi

Jamie Vardy, Faris Moumbagna and Morten Thorsby are all doubts for the home side this weekend, while Michele Collocolo is set to be absent again.

If Vardy is still unavailable, either David Okereke or Milan Djuric - who has scored twice against Torino in the past - would partner ex-Toro striker Federico Bonazzoli.

Meanwhile, in midfield, Youssef Maleh must serve the second game of a two-match ban.

Torino will be missing key defender Ardian Ismajli due to suspension, meaning a promotion is likely for either Guillermo Maripan or Luca Marianucci.

Once again, Duvan Zapata and Zakaria Aboukhlal are expected to miss out through injury.

Likely to link up with Che Adams in attack, Giovanni Simeone has scored four goals in his last five appearances, taking his tally to nine for the season.

Cremonese possible starting lineup:

Audero; Terracciano, Baschirotto, Luperto, Pezzella; Zerbin, Grassi, Bondo, Vandeputte; Bonazzoli, Djuric

Torino possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Coco, Maripan, Ebosse; Pedersen, Casadei, Gineitis, Obrador; Vlasic; Simeone, Adams

We say: Cremonese 1-1 Torino

The combination of a new coach and a kind fixture list has eased the pressure on Torino, who should now be safe from relegation.

Cremonese, though, are still scrapping for points, and they can pick up an increasingly rare one by holding Toro to a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.