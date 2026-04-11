Saturday's Serie A predictions and previews including Atalanta vs. Juventus, AC Milan vs. Udinese

By Seye Omidiora | 11 Apr 2026 00:15 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 00:15

Today's Serie A predictions include Atalanta BC welcoming Juventus to Bergamo in a Champions League-chasing clash, AC Milan hosting Udinese at San Siro and action at the bottom, where Cagliari are home to Cremonese and second-bottom Hellas Verona travel to mid-table Torino.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Two of the leakiest defences in Serie A face off this weekend at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino as Torino host second-bottom Hellas Verona in Saturday's 32nd round.

Verona are nine points from safety with seven games to play, leaving them needing a result at a ground they have not won at in 12 years to offer a glimmer of hope to fading chances of survival.

We say: Torino 2-1 Hellas Verona

Torino and Verona are rather leaky at the back, giving the Mastiffs the chance to end their unwanted sequence without scoring.

However, the Turin hosts are significantly superior in the attacking third, and their higher-quality match winners should help to inflict the away side’s fourth consecutive league defeat.

> Click here to read our full preview for Torino vs. Hellas Verona, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Two sides in dismal form face off in Saturday’s Serie A action, with Cagliari hosting Cremonese at Unipol Domus in gameweek 32.

The 16th-placed Sardinians are winless since late January, while their Lombardy visitors could move level with them on 30 points with only their second victory of 2026.

> Click here to read our full preview for Cagliari vs. Cremonese, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Stumbling towards the finish line, AC Milan must react to their latest defeat when they welcome Udinese to San Siro on Saturday.

The Rossoneri slid to third place in Serie A - and surely out of the title race - by losing to Napoli last time out, while their visitors are still seeking a top-half finish.

> Click here to read our full preview for AC Milan vs. Udinese, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Insidefoto

Two Champions League contenders will clash on Saturday night, as Juventus visit Atalanta BC with both sides desperate for maximum points.

Before they meet in Bergamo, the pair sit outside Serie A’s top four with seven rounds remaining, so anything less than victory could prove fatal.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atalanta BC vs. Juventus, including team news and predicted lineups