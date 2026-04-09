Preview: Atalanta BC vs Juventus - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 09 Apr 2026 15:31 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 15:37

Two Champions League contenders will clash on Saturday night, as Juventus visit Atalanta BC with both sides desperate for maximum points.

Before they meet in Bergamo, the pair sit outside Serie A’s top four with seven rounds remaining, so anything less than victory could prove fatal.

Match preview

Trailing behind in a very tight top-four race, Juventus welcomed Genoa to Turin on Monday evening, having dropped more precious points just before the international break.

In real danger of missing out on Champions League qualification for the second time in three seasons, the Bianconeri responded to a disappointing home draw against Sassuolo by beating Genoa and extending their unbeaten streak to six games.

Luciano Spalletti's side had only won two of their previous seven league matches, so it was essential to avoid any errors at home to opponents still threatened by relegation, and a couple of early goals proved enough to see off the Grifone.

Sitting in fifth place, one point behind big-spending Como - who could only draw 0-0 with Udinese - Juve are just ahead of Roma and outsiders Atalanta in the pursuit of a seat at Europe’s top table.

Now heading back out on the road, the Bianconeri have won consecutive Serie A away matches just once since Spalletti took charge in November, but that will be their task this weekend.

Saturday’s clash almost looks too close to call: six of Juve’s last eight league games against Atalanta have ended all square - with one win apiece - though they slumped to a 3-0 Coppa Italia defeat at New Balance Arena just two months ago.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

When the sides last met in top-flight action, they played out a 1-1 draw in September, leaving Atalanta unbeaten across five Serie A contests dating back to May 2023.

Given their current status as chasers in the race for Europe, La Dea must try to keep that streak going, and victory would take them within one point of Juventus.

Last time out, the Nerazzurri cruised to a 3-0 win down in Lecce, keeping them within striking distance of Italy's top six.

Since the start of 2026, they have lost just one league game, winning nine times and adding 31 points to their tally - only Inter Milan have accrued more this calendar year.

Having arrived around the same time Spalletti strolled into Turin, head coach Raffaele Palladino averages two points per game and - aside from some Champions League setbacks - his team have been very tough to beat on home turf.

The ex-Juve winger now faces a challenging run-in, which features the second leg of a cup semi-final against Lazio and another stern test on Saturday, when history will not be on La Dea's side.

While Atalanta have gone toe-to-toe with Juventus over the past decade, they have still won just one of their last 20 league battles with the Bianconeri in Bergamo.

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

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Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

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Juventus Serie A form:

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Juventus form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Set to extend his short-term deal and sign a two-year contract, Spalletti will be forced to make changes this weekend: Weston McKennie must serve a suspension, while Mattia Perin came off injured against Genoa.

Having saved a penalty after his half-time introduction, former first choice Michele Di Gregorio will replace the latter in goal.

Continuing an injury-hit campaign, Dusan Vlahovic is also ruled out with a calf problem, so either Jonathan David or false nine Kenan Yilidiz should feature up front.

Meanwhile, Palladino can pick from Gianluca Scamacca and top scorer Nikola Krstovic to lead Atalanta's attack, after Scamacca resumed team training in midweek.

As a result, Swedish centre-back Isak Hien should be the hosts' sole absentee.

Vying with several other candidates to start in support of a lone striker, Giacomo Raspadori has previously struck four times against Juventus in Serie A and has posted three goal involvements from his last five league appearances.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Bernasconi; De Ketelaere, Zalewski; Krstovic

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Thuram, Locatelli; Conceicao, Yildiz, Boga; David

We say: Atalanta BC 2-1 Juventus

Juventus do not travel particularly well, while Atalanta have built an excellent home record under Palladino.

On this occasion, the young coach can conquer the vastly experienced Spalletti, but it should be another game of fine margins.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.