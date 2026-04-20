Preview: Atalanta BC vs Lazio - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 20 Apr 2026 16:04 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 16:12

Still level after the first leg, Atalanta BC and Lazio will conclude their Coppa Italia semi-final on Wednesday evening, when the pair reconvene in Bergamo.

After La Dea twice fought back from behind at Stadio Olimpico, the second-leg winner will now go on to meet Inter Milan or Como in this year's decider.

Match preview

Atalanta and Lazio traded four second-half goals in an eventful 2-2 draw when they started this tie early last month, setting up a decisive return leg at New Balance Arena.

Though Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Boulaye Dia both put the Biancocelesti ahead on home turf, quick replies from Mario Pasalic and Yunus Musah hauled La Dea level in Rome.

Since then, Atalanta have endured a humbling Champions League exit to Bayern Munich, and their last chance to challenge for a place in next season's competition surely faded at the weekend.

Now nine points behind Italy's top four, Raffaele Palladino's side were back at the Olimpico for Saturday's Serie A clash with Roma, which ended 1-1 - and only after Marco Carnesecchi made several big saves to preserve a point.

There is little time to reflect, as the Nerazzurri will face another capital club on Wednesday, in a clash Palladino has labelled their "most important match of the season."

Atalanta may have reached the Coppa Italia final three times in the past seven years, but they failed to lift the trophy on each occasion.

This term, they gained late revenge for losing to Juventus in 2024, beating the Bianconeri 3-0 in the quarter-finals; previously, they had thumped Genoa 4-0 at the last-16 stage.

Domestic glory has proved elusive down the decades, and for all their recent success - most notably winning the Europa League - La Dea's lone national cup triumph dates back to 1963.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Meanwhile, Lazio are pursuing an eighth Coppa Italia, having most recently beaten none other than Atalanta to the trophy seven years ago.

This season, the Rome club eliminated cup holders Bologna in a close quarter-final - progressing on penalties following a tense 1-1 draw - after dumping out AC Milan in the previous round.

However, those results have proven rare highlights in an otherwise sub-par campaign: Maurizio Sarri's men only sit ninth in Serie A and are at risk of missing out on Europe for a second straight year.

Despite last week's shock win over Napoli - which finally ended their hosts' long league unbeaten streak in Naples - Lazio are seven points shy of Atalanta, who occupy the last European place as things stand.

As a result, their best route back into UEFA competition would be claiming the cup - but they must first defeat La Dea at the fourth and final attempt.

After October's goalless league draw in Bergamo, Lazio then lost 2-0 at the Olimpico, shortly before the pair finished level in last month's first leg.

As Atalanta have only lost three of 17 top-flight home games this term, getting that win and going through to the final could be a tall task for Sarri's hit-and-miss side.

Atalanta BC Coppa Italia form:

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Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

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Lazio Coppa Italia form:

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Lazio form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi

Palladino has straight-batted suggestions they could potentially be paired, so either Nikola Krstovic or Gianluca Scamacca should spearhead Atalanta's attack.

Isak Hien and Kamaldeen Sulemana are due back from injury for this cup clash, meaning the hosts could have a clean bill of health.

That partly depends on the fitness of defensive duo Giorgio Scalvini (hip) and Sead Kolasinac (muscular), but both should overcome knocks they sustained against Roma.

Meanwhile, Lazio are still missing Adam Marusic and Nicolo Rovella, plus first and third choice goalkeepers Ivan Provedel and Alessio Furlanetto.

Both Mario Gila and Atalanta-owned forward Daniel Maldini returned to the squad for Saturday's game against Napoli, but the latter is still not fully fit.

Therefore, either Boulaye Dia or Tijjani Noslin should start, with Petar Ratkov an outsider for selection up front.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Bernasconi; De Ketelaere, Zalewski; Krstovic

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Motta; Lazzari, Romagnoli, Gila, Tavares; Basic, Cataldi, Taylor; Cancellieri, Noslin, Zaccagni

We say: Atalanta BC 2-1 Lazio (Atalanta win 4-3 on aggregate, after extra time)

While the hosts have more potent forwards and a deeper squad, Lazio are improving as the season nears its end and they could push this finely-poised tie into extra time.

Even so, roared on by a crowd now accustomed to big midweek cup games, Atalanta can progress to another Coppa Italia final.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.