Tottenham transfer plans: Spurs 'step up' plans to sign Atalanta defender

By Saikat Mandal | 11 Apr 2026 08:25

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly stepped up their plans to sign a new centre-back in the summer transfer window, with Giorgio Scalvini on their radar.

However, any transfer planning currently takes a backseat, as survival remains the immediate priority for the north London club following a disastrous 2025-26 campaign.

Spurs currently sit 18th in the Premier League table and are in desperate need of points from their remaining seven matches to retain their top-flight status.

After dismissing two managers in a single season, the club are expected to back Roberto De Zerbi moving forward, although much will depend on where they finish at the end of the campaign.

Strengthening the defence has emerged as a key priority, particularly with uncertainty surrounding the futures of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin.

Tottenham eye move for Giorgio Scalvini?

© Imago

According to a report from TeamTalk, Spurs have internally discussed several defensive targets as part of their ongoing recruitment plans, with Scalvini among the options being considered.

The Italian centre-back has made 129 appearances for Atalanta since progressing through the club’s youth academy, scoring eight goals along the way.

Scalvini is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young defenders, although his development has been affected by injury setbacks in recent seasons.

This campaign, the exciting defender has made 16 Serie A starts and scored three goals, showing encouraging signs of returning to his best level.

While several Premier League clubs are monitoring the Italy international, Tottenham are among the interested sides, although no formal approach has been made so far.

New defensive set up at Spurs next season?

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

De Zerbi could look to reshape Tottenham’s defensive structure, potentially introducing younger profiles into the backline.

Luka Vuskovic has impressed during his loan spell at Hamburg and is expected to return to the club in the summer.

Even so, Spurs may still require an additional centre-back, particularly if Romero or Dragusin depart, making Scalvini an attractive option for the future.