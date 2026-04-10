Sunderland lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash after mixed injury update

By Ben Knapton | 10 Apr 2026 16:46 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 16:52

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has confirmed that number one goalkeeper Robin Roefs is fit and raring to go for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light.

The Dutchman has missed the Black Cats' last three Premier League games with a hamstring injury, during which time 22-year-old deputy Melker Ellborg has done a praiseworthy job in between the posts.

However, Roefs will almost certainly return as the last line of defence on Sunday, but he will not be shielded by Daniel Ballard, who is still sidelined with a hamstring issue of his own.

As a result, Le Bris should stick with the same four-man rearguard from the 2-1 Tyne-Wear derby triumph over Newcastle United, as Luke O'Nien and Omar Alderete provide central protection while Lutsharel Geertruida and Trai Hume bomb down the flanks.

Enzo Le Fee is fit and ready again, but there may not be a spot in the team for the Frenchman just yet, as Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra are all midfield mainstays.

Neither Brian Brobbey nor Chemsdine Talbi should be sacrificed after their St James' Park strikes either, but Le Bris has a major decision to make when it comes to the final spot in attack.

Le Fee will likely have his eyes on Chris Rigg's place in the XI, but after playing the full 90 in the Tyne-Wear derby, the teenager has our backing to hold his spot.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Geertruida, O'Nien, Alderete, Hume; Sadiki, Xhaka, Diarra; Rigg, Brobbey, Talbi

> Click here to see how Tottenham could line up for this game