Sunday's Premier League predictions and previews including Chelsea vs. Man City

By Ben Knapton | 12 Apr 2026 00:00

Today's Premier League predictions include the blockbuster battle between Chelsea and Manchester City, as well as Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham Hotspur debut away to Sunderland.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Nottingham Forest play host to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon looking for the win that could move the club clear of the relegation zone.

At a time when Forest sit in 16th position in the Premier League table, Villa begin the weekend in fourth place, holding a six-point advantage in the race for Champions League qualification.

We say: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa

With Forest growing in confidence under Pereira, this should prove to be a highly-competitive fixture. Much may also depend on how the managers handle squad rotation in between Europa League games, but a hard-fought draw feels like the most likely outcome.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa, including team news and predicted lineups

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A rejuvenated Crystal Palace side seek a third straight win in all tournaments when they welcome an out-of-sorts Newcastle United to Selhurst Park for Sunday's Premier League clash.

The Eagles put three past Fiorentina without reply in the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final on Thursday, while the Magpies have had a few weeks to stew on a crushing home loss to bitter rivals Sunderland.

We say: Crystal Palace 2-2 Newcastle United

Some fatigue will almost certainly set in for Crystal Palace, who should not keep a sixth straight clean sheet at Selhurst Park against a refreshed and re-energised Newcastle side.

However, no Guimaraes often means no party for Newcastle, who are also short on numbers in defence and may have to settle for a point in the capital.

> Click here to read our full preview for Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle, including team news and predicted lineups

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The third managerial era of the 2025-26 Tottenham Hotspur season is about to commence, as Roberto De Zerbi makes his second Premier League debut on Sunday, away to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The ex-Brighton & Hove Albion boss inherits a squad still searching for their maiden top-flight win of 2026, while the Black Cats seek a third triumph in four Premier League games after stunning Tyne-Wear adversaries Newcastle United a few weeks ago.

We say: Sunderland 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Glowing reports have already emerged from De Zerbi's first training sessions, with Tottenham players purportedly waxing lyrical about the Italian's methods in these early days.

Expect to see a strong reaction from the Lilywhites on the field as a result, albeit not a strong enough reaction to translate into all three points, as a rejuvenated Sunderland side should hold out for a share of the spoils.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sunderland vs. Tottenham, including team news and predicted lineups

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Royal blue and sky blue collide at Stamford Bridge in Sunday's Premier League blockbuster, as Champions League-chasing Chelsea and title outsiders Manchester City lock horns in the capital.

Both clubs marked their returns from the international break with resounding FA Cup victories, as Liam Rosenior's men hit Port Vale for seven while Pep Guardiola's side slaughtered Liverpool 4-0.

We say: Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City

Neither Chelsea nor Man City fans should read too much into the Blues' demolition of Port Vale, and a depleted Blues side should suffer the same fate as Arsenal and Liverpool on home soil.

Not yet giving up on their dreams of bringing the Premier League crown back to Manchester, Guardiola's men should flex their attacking muscles and keep Arsenal honest.

> Click here to read our full preview for Chelsea vs. Man City, including team news and predicted lineups