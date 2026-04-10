Preview: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 10 Apr 2026 14:41 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 14:47

A rejuvenated Crystal Palace side seek a third straight win in all tournaments when they welcome an out-of-sorts Newcastle United to Selhurst Park for Sunday's Premier League clash.

The Eagles put three past Fiorentina without reply in the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final on Thursday, while the Magpies have had a few weeks to stew on a crushing home loss to bitter rivals Sunderland.

Match preview

Owing to the postponement of their scheduled Premier League fixture with Manchester City - due to the Sky Blues' EFL Cup final commitments - Crystal Palace have only taken part in Conference League action for the best part of a month.

Led by the man who masterminded Eintracht Frankfurt's 2021-22 Europa League triumph, the Eagles have one foot firmly in the semi-finals of Europe's tertiary competition, easing to a 3-0 triumph over Fiorentina on Thursday thanks to strikes from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Tyrick Mitchell and Ismaila Sarr.

However, before thoughts turn to the prospect of a likely semi-final with either Shakhtar Donetsk or - almost certainly not - AZ Alkmaar, Oliver Glasner's men endeavour to reignite their top-half Premier League charge, following a period of prolonged inconsistency in the top flight.

Crystal Palace were fluctuating between wins and losses before March's 0-0 draw with Leeds United, who held out for a point despite being reduced to 10 men at the end of the first half, leaving Palace in an unremarkable 14th place in the standings.

The hosts are still closer to the top six than the relegation zone points-wise, though, and are now on a five-game unbeaten run at Selhurst Park across all competitions, strikingly keeping a clean sheet in every one of those contests.

© Imago / Every Second Media

The Premier League Selhurst Park picture is not so rosy for the home side, who have won just one of their last 10 top-flight matches at their headquarters, but the visitors arrive with a particularly pitiful record.

Indeed, with six losses from their last nine Premier League matches, only Tottenham Hotspur have suffered as many defeats in that stretch as Newcastle, whose Tyne-Wear derby day was a demoralising one on March 22.

Not for the first time in a Sunderland shirt, Brian Brobbey was the Black Cats' last-minute hero, condemning the Magpies to a 2-1 home defeat just a few days on from their 7-2 Barcelona battering in Catalonia.

Languishing in the bottom half of the table and facing questions about the futures of several coveted stars, Newcastle's campaign is in danger of capitulating, although results on the road have at least been more pleasing of late.

Eddie Howe's side won just three of their first 17 away games in 2025-26, but they have since prevailed in four of their last six, while also finding the back of the net in each of their last nine on the road.

Eight of those contests have seen both teams find the back of the net, though, and Newcastle boast just one win from their last 10 trips to Selhurst Park - a 2-0 triumph behind closed doors in late 2020.

Crystal Palace Premier League form:

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Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

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Newcastle United Premier League form:

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Newcastle United form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

It may be a case of one in, one out on the attacking front for Crystal Palace, as Jorgen Strand Larsen is back from a Conference League suspension, but Evann Guessand sustained a knock in Thursday's victory and will need assessing.

Guessand is one of three fitness concerns on the hosts' end alongside Eddie Nketiah - out for the season with a hamstring issue - and long-term absentee Cheick Doucoure, who is not ready for a senior comeback despite some recent Under-21s action.

Glasner has the option of pairing Mateta and Strand Larsen together for the visit of Newcastle, but Yeremy Pino is a more likely candidate to replace Guessand, so Strand Larsen may have to settle for a spot among the reserves.

On Newcastle's end, integral defender Sven Botman has undergone surgery on the facial injury he sustained during the Tyne-Wear derby defeat, and the Dutchman is not anticipated to return until the end of the month.

Botman, Emil Krafth (knee), Bruno Guimaraes (thigh/illness) and Fabian Schar - who has undergone surgery on a foot infection - are all expected to remain out this weekend, but Lewis Miley (thigh) and Sandro Tonali (groin) are seemingly on course to make their comebacks.

Scorer of Newcastle's opener against Sunderland, Anthony Gordon is now bidding to find the net in four straight Premier League matches and should be positioned at the tip of the attack again.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes; Gordon

We say: Crystal Palace 2-2 Newcastle United

Some fatigue will almost certainly set in for Crystal Palace, who should not keep a sixth straight clean sheet at Selhurst Park against a refreshed and re-energised Newcastle side.

However, no Guimaraes often means no party for Newcastle, who are also short on numbers in defence and may have to settle for a point in the capital.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.