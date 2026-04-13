Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 13 Apr 2026 10:28

Stockport County make the trip to AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday night looking to strengthen their bid for automatic promotion.

At a time when the visitors sit in fifth position in the League One table, the home side have recently dropped down to 20th spot after a recent run of defeats.

Match preview

Having taken a five-match unbeaten record into Sunday's EFL Trophy final, Dave Challinor would have had confidence that his Stockport side would have delivered the club's first-ever trophy in that competition.

However, despite taking an early lead against Luton Town at Wembley Stadium, Stockport went down by a 3-1 scoreline to their fellow League One team.

With Jack Wilshere's outfit deserving their win in the capital, Stockport turn their attention to trying to take advantage of their games in hand in the playoff race.

Playing one or two matches fewer than the three teams directly below them, the fifth-placed club still hold a four-point cushion in the race for sixth spot and above.

Stockport are also just four points adrift of third as they look to build on a return of 11 points from their most recent five League One encounters.

Nevertheless, you have to go all the back till the 2-1 victory at Blackpool on January 27 for Stockport's last away success in the third tier.

© Imago

Despite AFC Wimbledon winning eight of their 20 matches at the Cherry Reds Record Stadium, they are without a victory in their last three such outings.

Furthermore, Johnnie Jackson's team have lost six of their most recent seven fixtures in League One, subsequently resulting in them sitting just three points above the relegation zone.

With three of the their last four fixtures against teams sitting in the top eight, the Dons are under growing pressure to record a win that may prove pivotal during the run-in.

That said, scoring a goal will be their first target. AFC Wimbledon have suffered four successive defeats without finding the back of the net, most recently doing so in a 1-0 defeat at Burton Albion, who moved one point ahead of them in the process.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

L D L L L L

Stockport County League One form:

L W D W W D

Stockport County form (all competitions):

W D W W D L

Team News

© Imago

Jackson has stressed the need for AFC Wimbledon's injury list to get lighter, with Ryan Johnson, Patrick Bauer, Joe Lewis, Miles Hippolyte and Omar Bugiel all missing recent games.

Striker Matty Stevens is ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, so the quick turnaround may lead to an unchanged starting lineup.

Marcus Browne will be assessed, with Jackson having acknowledged that his minutes need to be managed. Antoine Hackford is an alternative for a rare start in attack.

Although Louie Barry is missing for Stockport through suspension, Josh Dacres-Cogley should return at right-back after missing the EFL Trophy final courtesy of being cup-tied.

If Challinor wants to rotate his first XI, Lewis Bate, Malik Mothersille and Isaac Olaofe will all be considered for recalls.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Hutchinson, Seddon; Asiimwe, Smith, Reeves, Nelson, Sasu; Maycock, Browne

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Addai; Dacres-Cogley, Olowu, Pye, Osborn; Bate, Norwood; Diamond, Mothersille; Wootton, Sidibeh

We say: AFC Wimbledon 1-2 Stockport County

Despite their run of defeats, AFC Wimbledon will see this as an opportunity to take advantage of Stockport's disappointment at the weekend. However, we feel that the Hatters will deliver a positive response and grind out a result that will keep them in the hunt for third.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.