Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 04 Apr 2026 14:03 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 14:03

Two teams battling for promotion will clash on Monday afternoon when Bolton Wanderers welcome Stockport County to the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The hosts currently sit third in the League One table and are just three points above the visitors, who are fifth with a game in hand over their rivals.

Match preview

Bolton head into Monday’s clash after recording an important 2-1 win over fellow promotion contenders Plymouth Argyle on Friday.

Despite John McAtee’s first-half sending off for a foul on Alex Mitchell, a Johnny Kenny penalty and Malachi Boateng own goal either side of a Ronan Curtis strike saw Bolton come away with all three points.

Manager Steven Schumacher branded the result “one of my favourite wins” and hailed the “courage that they played with” after the red card.

The victory ended a run of three games without a win and Bolton will be looking to build on that against Stockport, with the Trotters boasting the second-best defensive record in the division.

Bolton also have a strong record at the Toughsheet Community Stadium so far this season, with only three teams picking up more points at home than them.

© Imago / Focus Images

Stockport, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four matches and picked up an impressive 3-0 victory over eighth-placed Wycombe Wanderers on Friday.

Goals from Odin Bailey, Isaac Olaofe and Adama Sidibeh earned them all three points and manager Dave Challinor was delighted with the victory, but did admit his side were “too passive at times”.

Challinor also spoke of the “importance” of the trip to Bolton, stating that Stockport will start focusing on the playoff final once the game is over.

It is worth noting that Stockport have beaten Bolton in their last three meetings across all competitions and they also have a strong record away from home, with just four other teams picking up more points on the road.

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

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Stockport County League One form:

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Stockport County form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Bolton will be without McAtee after his red card on Friday, while midfielders Ethan Erhahon and Xavier Simons were absent through injury and are also expected to miss Monday’s game as a result.

Mason Burstow could replace McAtee out wide, with Sam Dalby set to continue leading the line ahead of Kenny.

Stockport are unlikely to make many changes after their impressive win over Wycombe, with Olaofe set to start up front.

Top scorer Kyle Wootton, Josh Stokes and Jack Diamond are expected to provide attacking support, while Bailey could continue in midfield alongside Oliver Norwood.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Osei-Tutu, Toal, Johnston, Conway; Sheehan, Rodrigues; Burstow, Kenny, Gale; Dalby

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Addai; Dacres-Cogley, Olowu, Pye, Osborn; Norwood, Bailey; Diamond, Wootton, Stokes; Olaofe

We say: Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Stockport County

Stockport are in better form and have an impressive recent record against Bolton. As a result, we are backing the visitors to pick up all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.