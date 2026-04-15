Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe creates Champions League history with strike at Allianz Arena

By Matt Law | 15 Apr 2026 21:24 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 21:33

Kylian Mbappe has become the first player to score 10 away goals in a single European Cup/Champions League campaign courtesy of his effort against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

The France international found the back of the net in the latter stages of the first period to send Real Madrid 3-2 ahead on the night and level it up at 4-4 in the blockbuster quarter-final.

Excellent work from Vinicius Junior released Mbappe inside the penalty box, and the Frenchman managed to settle before finding the back of the net with an emphatic finish.

Mbappe has now scored 15 times in 11 appearances in the Champions League this term, with 10 of those incredibly coming on his travels.

What. A. Game. Vini assists Kylian Mbappé and this tie is level AGAIN ?



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Mbappe has been in red-hot form in the Champions League this season

The 27-year-old is now on 40 goals for the campaign in 39 appearances, with the Frenchman having another spectacular campaign for the capital giants.

Mbappe has had his fitness problems this season, but he will be aiming to finish 2025-26 strongly before representing France at the 2026 World Cup.

Real Madrid are up against it in Spain's top flight, sitting second in the La Liga table, nine points behind the leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos will be hoping to triumph in the Champions League, but they have to navigate their way past Bayern in the quarter-finals, with the tie still ongoing.

© Imago

Mbappe has again hit the 40-goal mark for Real Madrid

There has been criticism of Mbappe since his arrival at Real Madrid - his goal return has been sensational, but the balance of the team has changed since the Frenchman moved to Bernabeu.

Mbappe is one of the true superstars in the modern game, though, and he is now on 84 goals in 98 appearances for Real Madrid since a spectacular free transfer move.

The winner of the quarter-final clash between Real Madrid and Bayern will take on the holders Paris Saint-Germain in the final four of the competition.