Neil El Aynaoui transfer latest: Real Madrid, Barcelona in the mix for 'struggling' Morocco international

By Matt Law | 15 Apr 2026 11:35 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 11:36

Real Madrid and Barcelona could reportedly battle for the signature of Roma midfielder Neil El Aynaoui during this summer's transfer window.

The 24-year-old made the move to Roma from Lens last summer, and he has featured on 29 occasions for the Italian club this season, scoring once and registering one assist.

El Aynaoui has found it difficult to make his mark for Roma, though, and there is currently speculation surrounding his future ahead of the summer market.

According to Les-Transferts, via Marca, Real Madrid and Barcelona are both keeping a close eye on the Morocco international's situation in Rome.

El Aynaoui has been capped on 15 times by Morocco and is expected to be a starter for his national team at the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Real Madrid, Barcelona could 'battle' for Roma's El Aynaoui

A strong tournament could lead to a number of clubs expressing an interest, with the midfielder still believed to be wanted by a host of major teams despite his difficulties this season.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are expected to be in the market for new central midfielders during this summer's transfer window.

Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos could both be allowed to leave Real Madrid in search of pastures new, while Marc Casado is expected to depart Barcelona.

El Aynaoui was born in France and joined Nancy's youth academy at the age of eight, progressing through the various youth teams at the club before signing a professional contract in June 2021.

© Imago

Real Madrid, Barcelona are both in the market for new midfielders

The midfielder scored six goals and registered three assists in 62 appearances for Nancy before securing a switch to Lens in June 2023.

El Aynaoui had a successful spell with Lens, scoring nine goals and registering five assists in 56 appearances, and his form earned him a high-profile move to Roma.

It has been difficult for the 6ft 1in midfielder to show his best form in Italy, though, and he could potentially be on the move once again in the upcoming market.