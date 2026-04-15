Man United's Michael Carrick stance 'confirmed' after team's poor showing against Leeds United

By Matt Law | 15 Apr 2026 11:07 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 11:09

Manchester United chiefs reportedly remain supportive of head coach Michael Carrick despite the disappointment of the 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on Monday night.

A lacklustre performance from the Red Devils at Old Trafford was punished, as Leeds deservedly emerged victorious from the Premier League affair.

It was arguably Man United's poorest performance since Carrick's arrival as head coach in January, and there have since been suggestions that the 44-year-old's hopes of securing the job on a long-term basis have been damaged by the result.

However, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Man United officials continue to view Carrick as a strong candidate for the role moving forward.

The Red Devils allegedly believe that the Leeds game was heavily influenced by the officials, with Lisandro Martinez controversially sent off in the second period of the match after pulling the hair of Dominic Calvert-Lewin following an aerial challenge.

© Imago / Action Plus

Man United 'remain supportive' of Carrick despite Leeds loss

“After the Leeds defeat, which was impacted by the referees, Man United remain feeling really positive about Carrick," Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

“They’re very happy with his attitude, tactical decisions, approach, and the relationship he has with the dressing room.

“They want to be in the UCL next season, so that remains the target for Carrick in the next six games, which is when United will make the decision on the permanent manager.”

Man United remain third in the Premier League table, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea ahead of Saturday's meetings between the two teams.

© Imago / Sports Press Phot

Man United are chasing Champions League qualification

The 20-time English champions remain in a strong position when it comes to securing Champions League football for the 2026-27 campaign.

However, Man United's next three opponents are all in the top seven, taking on Brentford and Liverpool in their two fixtures after the contest with Chelsea.

A decision on Carrick is not expected to be communicated until the end of the season, when the Red Devils will have hoped to have qualified for the 2026-27 European Cup.

Andoni Iraola, who is leaving Bournemouth this summer, is also seen as a contender for the job, in addition to Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann.