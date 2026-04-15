Man United make Lisandro Martinez appeal 'decision' ahead of vital Chelsea fixture as Red Devils receive suspension boost

By Matt Law | 15 Apr 2026 09:45 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 09:47

Manchester United have reportedly decided to appeal the red card handed to Lisandro Martinez in Monday evening's Premier League defeat to Leeds United.

Martinez pulled the hair of Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin after an aerial challenge with the Englishman in the early stages of the second half at Old Trafford.

Referee Paul Tierney did not initially see the incident but was sent to the pitchside monitor to review it after advice from VAR, which led to a straight red card being produced.

"After review, Manchester United 6 is guilty of pulling his hair - violent conduct. Final decision is red card," Tierney announced to the stadium.

As it stands, Martinez will be banned for Man United's next three Premier League matches against Chelsea, Brentford and Liverpool, but according to The Sun, the 20-time English champions are appealing the red card.

Lisandro Martínez has been sent off for violent conduct ? pic.twitter.com/TFGLTZUiTB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 13, 2026

Man United 'to appeal' Martinez red card

Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick hit out at the red card decision after his side's 2-1 defeat.

“I have to say that’s really concerning if that’s gonna be a sending off. I know he’s touched his hair. He can’t deny he touched his head," Carrick told reporters.

“There’s a difference between touching somebody the way he has and brushing his hair to actually, really aggressively, tugging on it. Which certainly we’ve seen at certain points where there’s a real kind of emphasis to. It’s really concerning.”

© Imago / News Images

Ex-Premier League referee hands Man United appeal hope

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey has said that Martinez was unfortunate to be sent off.

“There was a big talking point Man United vs Leeds at Old Trafford where Martinez was sent off for violent conduct," Halsey told The Sun.

“If we look at the incident, the ball is played up to Calvert-Lewin with Martinez in close proximity.

“When you have two players challenging for the ball, the defender is always going to have his arm feeling for the player in front. Now Paul Tierney plays on, doesn’t see anything, play is stopped.

“VAR recommend a review for violent conduct by Martinez for a hair pull. Is that a clear and obvious error for VAR to get involved? In my opinion, it’s not violent conduct. It’s very very harsh.”

Man United centre-back Harry Maguire may also be suspended for the Chelsea game on Saturday night if his one-game ban is extended, having been charged with improper conduct following his red card in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.