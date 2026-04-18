Team News: Man City vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 18 Apr 2026 21:51

Premier League games do not come much bigger than this, as a weary Arsenal side six points clear of a merciless Manchester City outfit head to the Etihad for Sunday's showdown with their closest challengers.

The Gunners progressed to the Champions League semi-finals in midweek, despite labouring to a goalless draw against Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of their quarter-final, while the Sky Blues have had a week to recuperate from their 3-0 stroll against Chelsea.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Ruben Dias (hamstring), Josko Gvardiol (leg), John Stones (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rodri, Silva; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

ARSENAL

Out: Bukayo Saka (unspecified), Mikel Merino (foot)

Doubtful: Jurrien Timber (groin), Martin Odegaard (knee), Riccardo Calafiori (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres