Lisandro Martinez red card: How many games will key Man United centre-back miss through suspension?

By Matt Law | 13 Apr 2026 22:27 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 22:30

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez will be suspended for his team's next three Premier League matches after being sent off against Leeds United on Monday night.

Early in the second period, with Man United trailing 2-0, Martinez pulled the hair of Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin after an aerial challenge with the Englishman.

Referee Paul Tierney did not initially see the incident but was sent to the pitchside monitor to review the incident after advice from VAR.

"After review, Manchester United 6 is guilty of pulling his hair - violent conduct. Final decision is red card," Tierney announced before producing the red card.

Meanwhile, the Premier League Match Centre posted on X: "After VAR review, the referee issued a red card to Martinez for violent conduct."

Lisandro Martínez has been sent off for violent conduct ? pic.twitter.com/TFGLTZUiTB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 13, 2026

Martinez to be suspended for three Premier League matches after red card against Leeds

Martinez had been brought in for his first Man United start since the start of February, having recently been sidelined with a calf injury.

However, the Argentina international is now facing three league games out through suspension.

Martinez will miss Saturday's clash with Chelsea, in addition to the upcoming games against Brentford and Liverpool.

Harry Maguire may also be suspended for the Chelsea game if his one-game suspension is extended, having been charged with improper conduct following his red card in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Noah Okafor's first-half double proved to be enough for Leeds to win; Casemiro had one back for Man United in the second period, but the visitors could not find a second.

"I felt my hair get pulled."



Dominic Calvert-Lewin gives his point of view of the incident that saw Lisandro Martinez get sent off ? pic.twitter.com/Slc7HojHQO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 13, 2026

Calvert-Lewin 'holds no grudges' against Martinez

Leeds forward Calvert-Lewin told Sky Sports News after the match that he 'holds no grudges' against Martinez.

"I don't know, I don't make the rules. I felt my hair get pulled, told the ref, he makes the decisions. Unfortunate for him, whether he's meant it or not. I hold no grudges," said the striker.

The result has seen Leeds move six points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League table, while Man United stay third, seven points above sixth-placed Chelsea.