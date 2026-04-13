Liverpool cult hero ‘keen’ on Premier League return as Reds brace for life after Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah exits

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 13 Apr 2026 21:25 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 21:42

Former Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly considering a return to the Premier League, nearly five years after leaving the English top flight.

The 35-year-old is currently plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al Ettifaq, having joined from the French capital in the summer of 2023, but his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Despite entering the twilight of his career, Wijnaldum has continued to impress, registering 14 goals and six assists for the Dammam-based side in the Saudi Pro League this term, and the midfielder believes he still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

According to Sky Sports News, a return to England is the Dutchman’s priority, although no final decision has been made – raising the question of whether a reunion with Liverpool could be on the cards amid an expected summer overhaul at Anfield.

Liverpool facing major summer reset

© Imago / Sportimage

While Wijnaldum weighs up a Premier League return, Liverpool are preparing for a significant transition, with two key figures from his era already confirming their departures.

First, Mohamed Salah announced he would leave at the end of the season before Andrew Robertson followed suit, signalling the gradual dismantling of the squad that defined Jurgen Klopp’s golden era.

Uncertainty also surrounds current boss Arne Slot, who has come under pressure after failing to build on last season’s title-winning debut, with this term proving underwhelming despite significant backing in the summer of 2025.

Already out of both domestic cups and battling to secure a top-five finish, the Reds are in danger of falling short of their Champions League ambitions, and with the season not unfolding as planned, further departures this summer would come as little surprise.

Could Wijnaldum return to Anfield?

© Imago / Insidefoto

Wijnaldum was a central figure during Liverpool’s most successful modern period, playing a key role in a side that swept up major honours between 2018 and 2020, including the Premier League and Champions League.

A return would represent a fitting homecoming for a cult hero — perhaps even a club legend — and given his strong form in Saudi Arabia, it is not a move supporters would immediately dismiss, particularly considering he left on excellent terms.

However, reality tempers romance, as Wijnaldum may struggle to meet the physical demands of Liverpool’s high-intensity system, while the club’s recruitment model has rarely favoured players in the latter stages of their careers, meaning a return to Anfield would come as a surprise.

Even if there is a case for bringing the 35-year-old back to the club, it would likely be as an experienced presence in a dressing room undergoing generational change, rather than as a first-choice starter.

