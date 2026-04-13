Champions League
Liverpool
Apr 14, 2026 8.00pm
Anfield
PSG

Team News: Liverpool vs. PSG injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Liverpool vs. PSG injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and maybe even Arne Slot could be involved in their last Liverpool Champions League game on Tuesday night, when the Reds host Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield in the second leg of their quarter-final.

Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia propelled Les Parisiens to a 2-0 triumph in last week's first leg, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LIVERPOOL vs. PSG

LIVERPOOL

Out: Alisson Becker (unspecified), Wataru Endo (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Conor Bradley (knee)

Doubtful: Curtis Jones (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Ekitike

PSG

Out: Fabian Ruiz (knee), Quentin Ndjantou (fitness)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

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