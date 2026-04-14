Liverpool have two new problems as Hugo Ekitike stretchered off injured in PSG clash

By Ben Knapton | 14 Apr 2026 21:03

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike was forced off on a stretcher in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, sparking major fears about his availability for the remainder of the season and the World Cup.

The France international was restored to the starting XI for the second leg of the quarter-final with Les Parisiens, whom Liverpool trailed 2-0 from the first leg in the French capital.

Ekitike had been demoted to the bench for the 2-0 Premier League win over Fulham at the weekend, but the ex-PSG striker was paired together with Alexander Isak against his erstwhile employers, at the expense of Mohamed Salah and Rio Ngumoha.

However, Ekitike's race was unexpectedly run during the first half at Anfield, as the striker slipped on the wet surface with no players around him and stayed down clutching his ankle.

Liverpool's medical doctors immediately attended to Ekitike, who made a worrying snapping motion with his hands, suggesting that he had either rolled his ankle or damaged his Achilles in the incident.

SUB HEAD

Worry from both sets of players as Hugo Ekitike is forced off ?? pic.twitter.com/nPOalMZeLn — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) April 14, 2026

Liverpool doctors also ushered PSG players away to attend to Isak, but the medical staff quickly called for a stretcher for the stricken striker, who went off to warm applause from the home crowd as Mohamed Salah replaced him.

The exact nature and severity of Ekitike's injury is still unclear - Slot will likely be asked for an update at the end of the game - but the forward going off on a stretcher will raise major fears for the coming weeks and months.

Liverpool will meet either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the Champions League semis if they can come back against PSG; those ties will be played on April 28-29 and May 5-6 respectively.

The Reds also have six Premier League fixtures remaining, starting with Everton in the Merseyside derby this weekend followed by Crystal Palace (April 25), Manchester United (May 3), Chelsea (May 9), Aston Villa (May 17) and Brentford (May 24).

France will also be sweating on Ekitike's fitness for the World Cup, which gets underway for Didier Deschamps's side against Senegal on June 16.

Arne Slot has two Liverpool problems after Hugo Ekitike injury

© Imago / Mark Pain

While there is a slim chance that Ekitike's issue is not as serious as first feared, the stretcher coming out is never a good sign, and it would not be a surprise if his season was over.

The Premier League champions have at least welcomed Alexander Isak back from his serious leg fracture, but after four months out - not to mention his other fitness problems this season - the Swede is far from 100% and will take a while to get back there.

Slot did not intend to keep Isak on the pitch for longer than 45 minutes against PSG, but if Ekitike is out for the season, Slot has another problem on his hands trying to manage Isak's workload.

The Reds boss can alternatively deploy Cody Gakpo or Mohamed Salah up front, but Ekitike's serious-looking injury poses more than one issue for the already under-pressure Liverpool head coach.