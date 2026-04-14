Tuesday's Champions League results & roundup: Atletico advance despite Barcelona victory as decisive Dembele seals PSG win

By Ellis Stevens | 14 Apr 2026 22:07

The first two places in the semi-finals of the 2025-26 Champions League were decided on Tuesday night as the quarter-final second legs got underway.

Atletico Madrid boasted a 2-0 aggregate lead as they welcomed Barcelona to the Estadio Metropolitano, while Liverpool aimed to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield.

Atletico Madrid (3) 1-2 (2) Barcelona: Atletico advance despite Barcelona victory

Lookman restores Atletico’s lead ?



Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/fmMXhVJELs — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 14, 2026

Atletico Madrid narrowly advanced into the semi-finals of the Champions League with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Barcelona in their quarter-final encounter.

Despite Barcelona claiming a 2-1 triumph in the second leg, handing Atletico Madrid their first home defeat in a Champions League knockout game since 1997, Atletico's 2-0 first-leg win was enough to see Diego Simeone's side advance.

Atletico Madrid, as a result, extend their superb record against Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, making it three straight wins at this stage of the competition, following triumphs in 2013-14 and 2015-16.

Simeone's side looked to be the architects of their own demise after a disastrous start to the second leg, as Clement Lenglet cheaply gave the ball away and allowed Lamine Yamal to score inside four minutes.

Barcelona quickly went on to level the tie through Ferran Torres, who expertly struck into the top corner, but Ademola Lookman swiftly responded to restore Atletico Madrid's lead.

The action continued in the second half, with Torres denied a second for an offside decision, before Eric Garcia was dismissed in the 79th-minute for a foul as the last man.

Both teams had numerous opportunities to change the state of the tie throughout the final minutes, but the scoreline ultimately remained unchanged, ensuring Atletico Madrid's narrow 3-2 aggregate win.

Simeone's side subsequently booked their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2017, and they will face the winner of the quarter-final between Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal.

Liverpool (0) 0-2 (4) Paris Saint-Germain: Decisive Dembele seals PSG triumph

"The goal that sends the holders through to the last four!" 4️⃣



Dembele surely seals the tie for PSG! ??? pic.twitter.com/q2yzMxSLym — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) April 14, 2026

Paris Saint-Germain booked their place in the Champions League semi-final after a 2-0 win against Liverpool in the second leg on Tuesday, securing a 4-0 aggregate victory in the quarters.

Luis Enrique's side, consequently, move one step closer to retaining their European crown, having lifted the Champions League trophy for the first time in the club's history last season.

Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele proved the difference in the second leg, extending PSG's aggregate lead in the second-half after a sustained period of pressure from Liverpool.

After a dominant first-half display from the defending champions, a rejuvenated Liverpool were in the ascendancy after the restart, putting Matvey Safonov's goal under siege.

However, Liverpool's lack of ruthlessness was eventually punished by the brilliance of Dembele, who finished after a swift counter from PSG to put the tie to bed.

The ball was fed to Dembele on the edge of the Liverpool area, and the Frenchman chopped onto his left foot before curling past Giorgi Mamardashvili into the bottom left corner.

Despite Liverpool's continued efforts to get back into the tie in the final 15 minutes, a determined defensive display from PSG kept them at bay, and the French side doubled their lead late on.

Dembele was the man for the moment once again for Paris Saint-Germain, burying from Bradley Barcola's delivery to make it 2-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate.

While Liverpool's performance was positive, particularly in the second half, the ultimate defeat and elimination will only pile the pressure further on Arne Slot, with the Reds having now lost four of their last five games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Enrique's side set up an intriguing semi-final clash against the winner of the quarter-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, which will be settled on Wednesday night.