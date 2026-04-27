Atletico Madrid lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Champions League semi-final first leg

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Apr 2026 12:50 , Last updated: 27 Apr 2026 12:56

Atletico Madrid could be without up to five players for Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first-leg clash with Arsenal at Estadio Metropolitano.

Pablo Barrios is expected to miss both legs of the semi-final after sustaining a hamstring injury during Atleti’s 3-2 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao last weekend, while Jose Gimenez is still recovering from a muscle problem.

London-born Nigeria international Ademola Lookman (muscle) is doubtful after missing the win over Athletic, while David Hancko (ankle) has missed the last five matches and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Head coach Diego Simeone is expected to name his strongest possible lineup and will likely stick with a 4-4-2 formation that has been used for the majority of their Champions League campaign, including the 3-2 aggregate win over Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

Nahuel Molina could be recalled to start at right-back at the expense of Marcos Llorente, as Mateo Ruggeri continues at left-back. In the heart of the defence, Marc Pubill or ex-Tottenham loanee Clement Lenglet could partner Robin Le Normand.

In the absence of Barrios, Johnny Cardoso, Rodrigo Mendoza or Llorente could deputise alongside Koke in centre-midfield, while Giuliano Simeone and Nico Gonzalez operate out wide. Thiago Almada is available to return after serving a La Liga suspension last weekend, but he is likely to begin as a substitute.

Julian Alvarez, who has been linked with a big-money summer move to Arsenal, has emerged as a minor doubt, as he has been carrying ‘discomfort’ and subsequently watched on as an unused substitute against Athletic.

However, there is hope that the 19-goal forward will be ready to start up front alongside either Antoine Griezmann or Alexander Sorloth, who scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season last weekend.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, Gonzalez; Griezmann, Alvarez

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up against Atletico Madrid