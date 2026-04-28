Conference League
Shakhtar
Apr 30, 2026 8.00pm
Stadion Miejski im. Henryka Reymana
Crystal Palace

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Shakhtar vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Crystal Palace travel to Krakow to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of their Conference League semi-final on Thursday night.

While the Eagles beat Fiorentina 4-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, the Pitmen won 5-2 over two legs against AZ Alkmaar, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

SHAKHTAR DONETSK vs. CRYSTAL PALACE

 

SHAKHTAR DONETSK

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Riznyk; Tobias, Bondar, Matviienko, Henrique; Ocheretko, Nazaryna, Isaque; Alisson, K. Elias, Newerton

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (muscle), Evann Guessand (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)

Doubtful: Tyrick Mitchell (Achilles)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Sosa; Sarr, Pino; Strand Larsen

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