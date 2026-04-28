Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Crystal Palace travel to Krakow to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of their Conference League semi-final on Thursday night.
While the Eagles beat Fiorentina 4-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, the Pitmen won 5-2 over two legs against AZ Alkmaar, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
SHAKHTAR DONETSK vs. CRYSTAL PALACE
SHAKHTAR DONETSK
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Riznyk; Tobias, Bondar, Matviienko, Henrique; Ocheretko, Nazaryna, Isaque; Alisson, K. Elias, Newerton
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Cheick Doucoure (muscle), Evann Guessand (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)
Doubtful: Tyrick Mitchell (Achilles)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Sosa; Sarr, Pino; Strand Larsen