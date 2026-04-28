Crystal Palace lineup vs. Shakhtar Donetsk: Predicted XI for Conference League semi-final first leg

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Apr 2026 16:35 , Last updated: 28 Apr 2026 17:21

Crystal Palace could be without up to four player for the first leg of their Conference League semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday night.

Evann Guessand (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh) and Cheick Doucoure (muscle) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Tyrick Mitchell has emerged as a doubt with an ongoing Achilles issue.

Borna Sosa is the most likely candidate to deputise at left wing-back if Mitchell is not deemed fit to start, while Daniel Munoz will hope to retain his starting spot on the opposite flank after scoring his fifth goal of the season in a 3-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool last weekend.

Head coach Oliver Glasner is expected to name a strong starting lineup, so a back three of Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix and Jaydee Canvot could remain intact in front of goalkeeper and captain Dean Henderson.

Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes will both be hoping to force their way back into the first XI, but Glasner may prefer to stick with Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada in centre-midfield.

Ismaila Sarr is the top scorer left in the Conference League with seven goals, and he is expected to continue in an advanced role alongside either Brennan Johnson or Yeremy Pino.

Jean-Philippe Mateta led the line against Liverpool and could keep his spot up front, but club-record January signing Jorgen Strand Larsen may be preferred on this occasion.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Sosa; Sarr, Pino; Strand Larsen