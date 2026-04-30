Crystal Palace news: Ismaila Sarr creates Conference League history in Shakhtar Donetsk semi-final

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Apr 2026 21:10 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 21:14

Ismaila Sarr has set a new Conference League scoring record after netting the opening goal in Crystal Palace’s semi-final first leg with Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday night.

The Eagles, enjoying their debut season in major European competition, are regarded as favourites to progress to next month’s final held in Leipzig.

Oliver Glasner’s side could not have made a better start to the contest held in Krakow, as Sarr opened the scoring inside the first 21 seconds with a composed finish across the face of goal.

Palace’s first attack began with Maxence Lacroix heading the ball upfield, before Palace trio Sarr, Yeremy Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta all combined on the edge of the penalty area.

A neat interchange resulted in Mateta slipping Sarr through on goal on the right-hand side of the box, before the Senegalese attacker stroked a first-time finish into the bottom corner.

Sarr’s 21-second opener is the fastest goal ever recorded in Conference League history, beating the previous record held by Rapid Vienna’s Ferdy Druijf, who scored after 32 seconds against Vitesse in 2022.

Watch Sarr score fastest ever Conference League goal!

Sensational start from Crystal Palace as they take the lead inside 30 seconds ⚽



? Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/r9kLUmjHtW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 30, 2026

Sarr is enjoying a productive season for Palace and is the club’s top scorer in all competitions with 18 goals, five more than his nearest challenger Mateta (13).

The 28-year-old’s goal against Shakhtar has also moved him level with Samsunspor’s Marius Mouandilmadji and Lech Poznan’s Mikael Ishak at the top of the Conference League scoring charts this term with eight goals.

With the Golden Boot in his sights, Sarr is the highest scoring player left in the Conference League and needs to score just one more goal to move him into sole possession of first place.

Palace, meanwhile, are now the top-scoring club in the Conference League this season with 21 goals in 13 games (level with AEK Athens).

More to follow...