Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Real Madrid and Espanyol ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash.

Real Madrid will be looking to continue their 100% start to the season when they resume domestic duties with a home fixture against Espanyol on Saturday afternoon.

Xabi Alonso's side opened their 2025-26 Champions League campaign with a 2-1 success over Marseille on Tuesday, while they have posted four straight wins in La Liga this term.

Indeed, the capital giants have beaten Osasuna, Real Oviedo, Mallorca and Real Sociedad to collect 12 points, which has left them at the top of the La Liga table heading into gameweek five.

Real Madrid will be the favourites to pick up another three points here, but Espanyol have also made a strong start to the season, collecting 10 points from four games to sit in third.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two teams ahead of their contest in the Spanish capital on Saturday afternoon.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 199

Real Madrid wins: 117

Draws: 36

Espanyol wins: 46

Unsurprisingly, this is a fixture that Real Madrid have dominated throughout history, winning 117 of their previous 199 matches with Espanyol, while they have lost 46 times and also shared the spoils on 36 occasions.

Los Blancos have scored 420 times against Espanyol, conceding 224, and Raul is actually the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture, having found the back of the net on 17 occasions against Espanyol during his time at Bernabeu.

The legendary Alfredo Di Stefano, meanwhile, represented both Real Madrid and Espanyol during his professional career, and he managed 16 goals in this fixture, with Cristiano Ronaldo third in the standings on 15.

In terms of La Liga, Los Blancos have won 108 of their 178 matches against Espanyol, losing 37 times and drawing 33, scoring 394 goals to Espanyol's 198.

Real Madrid have won four of their last five league games against Espanyol, including 3-1 victories home and away when they locked horns during the 2022-23 campaign, before winning 4-1 at Bernabeu in September 2024. However, Espanyol shocked Los Blancos in their last meeting in February 2005, running out 1-0 winners on home soil.

Espanyol have only actually beaten Los Blancos in the league three times since October 2007, while each of their last eight league successes over Real Madrid have come on home soil.

Real Madrid went on a 11-game winning run against Espanyol between January 2014 and October 2017, while they have been victorious in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two sides.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 01, 2025: Espanyol 1-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sept 21, 2024: Real Madrid 4-1 Espanyol (La Liga)

Mar 11, 2023: Real Madrid 3-1 Espanyol (La Liga)

Aug 28, 2022: Espanyol 1-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 30, 2022: Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol (La Liga)

Oct 03, 2021: Espanyol 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jun 28, 2020: Espanyol 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 07, 2019: Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol (La Liga)

Jan 27, 2019: Espanyol 2-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 22, 2018: Real Madrid 1-0 Espanyol (La Liga)

Feb 27, 2018: Espanyol 1-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 01, 2017: Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol (La Liga)

Feb 18, 2017: Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol (La Liga)

Sep 18, 2016: Espanyol 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 31, 2016: Real Madrid 6-0 Espanyol (La Liga)

Sep 12, 2015: Espanyol 0-6 Real Madrid (La Liga)

May 17, 2015: Espanyol 1-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 10, 2015: Real Madrid 3-0 Espanyol (La Liga)

May 17, 2014: Real Madrid 3-1 Espanyol (La Liga)

Jan 28, 2014: Real Madrid 1-0 Espanyol (Copa del Rey Quarter-finals)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Feb 01, 2025: Espanyol 1-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sept 21, 2024: Real Madrid 4-1 Espanyol (La Liga)

Mar 11, 2023: Real Madrid 3-1 Espanyol (La Liga)

Aug 28, 2022: Espanyol 1-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 30, 2022: Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol (La Liga)

Oct 03, 2021: Espanyol 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jun 28, 2020: Espanyol 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 07, 2019: Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol (La Liga)

Jan 27, 2019: Espanyol 2-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 22, 2018: Real Madrid 1-0 Espanyol (La Liga)

