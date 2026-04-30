Nottingham Forest 1-0 Aston Villa: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Chris Wood makes the difference

By Ellis Stevens | 30 Apr 2026 21:59

Nottingham Forest secured a 1-0 win against Aston Villa in their Europa League semi-final first-leg on Thursday night, with Chris Wood's penalty handing the Tricky Trees a slim advantage ahead of next week's reverse leg.

Aston Villa made the brighter start, but Nottingham Forest soon grew into the game and created the best chance of the half, with Emiliano Martinez producing a stunning stop to deny Igor Jesus, keeping the score still level going into the break.

The deadlock was eventually broken with 20 minutes remaining as Chris Wood fired the Tricky Trees into the lead from the penalty spot, and the spot kick proved to be decisive as Nottingham Forest claimed the 1-0 win.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Vitor Pereira has done a fantastic job turning Nottingham Forest's form around in recent weeks, and tonight's win means the Tricky Trees are now unbeaten in nine matches and have won all of their last four games across all competitions.

Although there was little to separate the two teams, Forest were the more positive going forward and certainly had the best chances, including the penalty and Jesus' shot that was superbly saved by Martinez in the first 45 minutes.

The victory will maintain Forest's momentum, and they will look to continue that form and increase their chances of Premier League survival when they take on Chelsea at the weekend, followed by aiming to defend their lead in next week's second leg.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will have to bounce back from two straight defeats when they face Tottenham Hotspur before the second leg at Villa Park.

However, if there is any man you would want to oversee a comeback in the Europa League, Unai Emery would certainly be the pick of the bunch, having won a stunning four Europa League titles throughout his managerial career.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. ASTON VILLA HIGHLIGHTS

Chris Wood goal vs. Aston Villa (71st min, Nottingham Forest 1-0 Aston Villa)

1-0 FOREST! ?



Chris Wood expertly dispatches the penalty, after a lengthy VAR check for a Lucas Digne handball ?



? @tntsports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/HE0LAOK1d2 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 30, 2026

Wood rifles Nottingham Forest into the lead from the spot!

Following a lengthy VAR check, Nottingham Forest are awarded a penalty for a handball committed by Lucas Digne, and Wood is given the responsibility from the spot.

The striker steps up and smashes excellently into the top left corner, giving Martinez no chance.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ELLIOT ANDERSON

© Iconsport / SPP Sport Press Photo

Anderson, as has become his standard in recent seasons, was pivotal at both ends of the pitch for Nottingham Forest tonight.

The midfielder not only created two chances and made 10 passes into the final third, but also played a key role in defence, including making 10 recoveries and winning seven duels.

Omari Hutchinson also deserves credit for his performance, helping to set the tone going forward for Forest as he completed an impressive six take-ons.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: Nottingham Forest 50%-50% Aston Villa

Shots: Nottingham Forest 11-10 Aston Villa

Shots on target: Nottingham Forest 5-4 Aston Villa

Corners: Nottingham Forest 5-7 Aston Villa

Fouls: Nottingham Forest 7-11 Aston Villa

BEST STATS

Omari Hutchinson completed 6/9 take-ons in the first half against Aston Villa.



No player has completed more in the first half of a Europa League match this season. ?️#UEL pic.twitter.com/xwQYuTmvG2 — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) April 30, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Nottingham Forest will take the slim advantage into next week's second leg, but their focus will first shift back to their battle for survival in the Premier League, with a game against Chelsea at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa's attention will turn to their upcoming league clash with Tottenham Hotspur before they look to get back into the semi-final next Thursday.