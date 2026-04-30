Preview: Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 30 Apr 2026 21:45

Al Ittihad will be looking to build on their recent return to form when they host Al Kholood at the King Abdullah Sports City on Monday evening in the Saudi Pro League.

The hosts come into the game having defeated Al Taawoun 2-0 in their last outing, while the visitors arrive fighting to preserve their top-flight status with the season entering its final stages.

Match preview

Sergio Conceicao’s side head into Monday’s fixture with renewed confidence following a recent league victory, sitting sixth in the Saudi Pro League table with 48 points from 14 wins, six draws and nine defeats.

Goals from Houssem Aouar and Youssef En-Nesyri secured a 2-0 victory over Al Taawoun in their most recent outing - a result that moved Al Ittihad to within one point of fifth-placed Al Taawoun.

Three wins from their last five matches across all competitions reflect a side finding form at the right time, though two defeats during that same period serve as a reminder that consistency has remained elusive for a team that won the Saudi Pro League title last season.

At the King Abdullah Sports City, however, Al Ittihad have been a mixed proposition, winning nine but losing five of their home fixtures - a record that suggests the visitors may not be without hope when they arrive in Jeddah on Monday.

As Saudi Pro League champions last season, Conceicao’s side were expected to mount a title defence, but that prospect is long gone, and the focus now is on finishing the campaign as strongly as possible.

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Al Kholood, meanwhile, arrive at the King Abdullah Sports City in a considerably more precarious position, sitting 14th in the table with 30 points from nine wins, three draws and 18 defeats - only seven points above the relegation zone with the season drawing to a close.

Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Al-Fayha, with the visitors falling behind in the 30th minute before Iker Kortajarena’s equaliser in the 40th ensured they got a point at home.

The visitors have lost just one of their last five matches across all competitions, a run that includes a remarkable victory over Al Ittihad themselves - eliminating the hosts from the King’s Cup of Champions at the semi-final stage on penalties in March.

That result will give Al Kholood considerable belief heading into Monday’s fixture, and while finishing in mid-table - where they ended last season in ninth - looks beyond them at this stage, avoiding relegation remains the priority with every point crucial.

Al Ittihad have won four of their last five league meetings with Al Kholood, but Conceicao will be only too aware that their visitors arrive with the psychological boost of that recent cup scalp and will need to be treated with respect.

Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League form:

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Al Ittihad form (all competitions):

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Al Kholood Saudi Pro League form:

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Al Kholood form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH

Saad Al Mousa remains doubtful for Monday’s fixture, having been absent since November 2025, and is unlikely to make his comeback in this fixture.

Hassan Kadesh and Ahmed Sharahili are expected to anchor the central defence, with Fabinho and Awad Al Nashri set to operate in midfield.

Aouar, who netted his fifth league goal of the season against Al Taawoun, is expected to continue in an advanced midfield role alongside Steven Bergwijn, with En-Nesyri leading the line once more after also getting on the scoresheet last time out.

Al Kholood come into the fixture with no injury concerns, giving Des Buckingham a full squad to select from ahead of the trip to Jeddah.

Norbert Gyombер, Edgaras Utkus, Shaquille Pinas and Sultan Al-Shehri are expected to form the back four, with Kortajarena, Kevin N’Doram, and John Buckley set to operate in midfield.

Guga and Hattan Bahebri are expected to provide the attacking threat for the visitors as Al Kholood look to build momentum and claim a potentially crucial point or more on the road.

Al Ittihad possible starting lineup:

Rajkovic; Mitaj, Kadesh, Sharahili, Simic; Fabinho, Al Nashri; Bergwijn, Aouar, Fernandes, En-Nesyri

Al Kholood possible starting lineup:

Cozzani; Al-Shahri, Pinas, Utkus, Gyomber; Kortajarena, N’Doram, Buckley, Bahebri, Guga, Al-Aliwa

We say: Al Ittihad 2-0 Al Kholood

Al Kholood showed real character to eliminate Al Ittihad from the King’s Cup of Champions and will not travel to Jeddah without confidence, but the hosts carry considerably more attacking threat in open play.

We back Conceicao’s side to edge a competitive contest and return to back-to-back league victories on home soil.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.