Real Madrid manager search: Premier League-based boss 'to rival' Jose Mourinho for Los Blancos role

By Seye Omidiora | 04 May 2026 23:32 , Last updated: 04 May 2026 23:35

Real Madrid are reportedly considering appointing a Premier League-based manager to succeed Alvaro Arbeloa, who is expected to depart this summer.

Los Blancos are set to undergo a significant leadership transition this summer as they look to end a disappointing campaign in which they are about to go trophyless for another season.

The Spanish giants have struggled to keep pace with arch-rivals Barcelona, who currently sit 11 points clear at the top of the LaLiga table.

With minimal joy coming in the Champions League exit, the hierarchy at the Bernabeu are increasingly likely to sanction a change in the dugout.

Mourinho denies Real Madrid contact amid return speculation

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Florentino Perez is reportedly eager to restore a sense of dominance to the squad after two disappointing seasons by reappointing Jose Mourinho.

The current Benfica boss has since insisted that he has received no formal approach from Real Madrid despite intense speculation linking him with the club.

While an agreement with Benfica reportedly includes a break clause that can be triggered at the conclusion of the present campaign, Mourinho remains focused on finishing the domestic season unbeaten as he seeks to secure Champions League football for the Lisbon giants.

However, a new name is now emerging as a contender for possibly the most demanding job in football.

Real Madrid's next manager: PL option 'considered'

© Imago / Sportimage

According to talkSPORT, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery's name is believed to have been floated in the Spanish capital for a return to the division.

Emery has been at Villa since replacing Steven Gerrard in October 2022, and the four-time Europa League winner is rumoured to be considered to replace Arbeloa.

While he is no stranger to the Spanish game, the 54-year-old's expertise at managing the really high-profile jobs will be scrutinised again if Los Blancos opt for the Villa boss.

Emery's time at Paris Saint-Germain was decidedly mixed, and his spell at Arsenal is not remembered too fondly by Gooners, which further calls into question why he is being linked to an even more demanding job in Madrid.