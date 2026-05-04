Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Arsenal Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 04 May 2026 23:35 , Last updated: 04 May 2026 23:59

Arsenal Women will travel to the Broadfield Stadium for Wednesday's Women's Super League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion Women.

The Gunners are looking to keep their faint title hopes alive, while the Seagulls are aiming to beat Arsenal for the second time in around a month.

Match preview

Sixth-placed Brighton are three points away from equalling last season's 28-point tally after winning seven, drawing four and losing nine of their 20 league games.

The Seagulls were just moments away from claiming their eighth league win of the season in Saturday's away clash against Manchester United until Lea Schuller netted a 94th-minute equaliser to cancel out Jelena Cankovic's first-half equaliser.

While they would have been disappointed to miss out on the win, Brighton at least managed to make it five competitive games without defeat since losing 2-1 to Chelsea on March 18 (W3, D2).

That fine run of form includes a surprise 2-0 victory away to Arsenal in last month's FA Cup quarter-final tie, which came courtesy of goals from Madison Haley and Caitlin Hayes.

The Seagulls will be aiming to reproduce a similar result in Wednesday's fixture, although they will have one eye on Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool, where they will have the chance to reach the final for the very first time.

Brighton have fond memories of their most recent home clash with Arsenal in May 2025, when Cankovic netted a brace in a 4-2 triumph at the Broadfield Stadium.

© Imago / Zachary Locke

Arsenal, meanwhile, will have to pick themselves up from their recent Women's Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of record European champions Lyon.

The reigning European champions travelled to France with a 2-1 lead, which turned to a 3-2 aggregate deficit by the halfway point of Saturday's second leg.

The Gunners thought they had done enough to force extra time when Alessia Russo struck in the 75th minute, but a Jule Brand's 86th-minute effort, which was deemed onside following a lengthy VAR review, proved enough to end Arsenal's UWCL defence.

Renee Slegers's side are now facing the very real possibility of ending the season without any silverware, unless they can pull off an almighty fightback to win their first league title since 2016.

Arsenal are sitting in third place and 11 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, who have played three games more and will face West Ham United in their final outing of the season.

The Gunners need to win their next three games against Brighton, Aston Villa and Everton to take the title race to the final day on May 16.

While they will face a tricky test on Wednesday, Arsenal can take confidence from the fact they have won each of their last six WSL matches since playing out a goalless draw with Man United in January.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women Women's Super League form:

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Brighton & Hove Albion Women form (all competitions):

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Arsenal Women Women's Super League form:

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Arsenal Women form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Brighton remain without the injured duo of Tahirah Heron and Aisha Masaka, while Rosa Kafaji is ineligible to face her parent club.

Marisa Olislagers is in line to replace the Sweden international after dropping down to the bench for the recent draw with Man United.

Brighton boss Dario Vidosic could be tempted to make further changes in a bid to keep his side fresh for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final, which could result in starting opportunities for the likes of Rachel McLauchlan, Nadine Noordam and Carla Camacho.

As for the visitors, they are still unable to call upon Manuela Zinsberger, Katie Reid, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Beth Mead.

Defender Steph Catley may also be absent for the midweek away trip, having missed the last four matches with a calf issue.

Chloe Kelly is available for selection after returning from a two-match injury absence to feature as a late substitute in Lyon.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women possible starting lineup:

Nnadozie; Minami, Hayes, Vanegas; McLauchlan, Noordam, Symonds, Olislagers; Camacho, Kirby, Haley

Arsenal Women possible starting lineup:

Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, McCabe; Little, Caldentey; Kelly, Maanum, Foord; Russo

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion Women 1-3 Arsenal Women

Arsenal fell short in last month's FA Cup defeat to Brighton, but they still possess a much stronger squad on paper, and considering the possibility that the Seagulls could make changes with one eye on Sunday's semi-final, we think the signs point towards a relatively comfortable win for the visitors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.