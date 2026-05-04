Everton 3-3 Man City: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Jeremy Doku dazzles but Pep Guardiola’s side suffer Premier League title blow

By Oliver Thomas | 04 May 2026 22:17 , Last updated: 04 May 2026 22:18

Manchester City have suffered a significant blow in their pursuit of the Premier League title after drawing 3-3 with Everton in a thriller at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night.

Just over 48 hours after watching rivals Arsenal move six points clear at the summit, the Citizens dominated a probing, possession-filled first 45 minutes and they deservedly entered the half-time break in front courtesy of a wonderful left-footed curler from Jeremy Doku.

However, Everton staged a remarkable turnaround midway through the second half, with substitute Thierno Barry scoring either side of Jake O’Brien in the space of just 12 minutes, sending the Toffees faithful into utter pandemonium.

Erling Haaland quickly responded with his 25th Premier League goal of the season, before Doku dramatically scored another stunning curler in the sixth minute of stoppage time to snatch a point on Merseyside.

Although Man City do still have one game in hand on leaders Arsenal, a point against Everton means the title race is now out of their hands, as they sit five points behind the Gunners with four matches remaining.

As for the Toffees, they are without a win in four Premier League games, but the draw has moved them up to 10th spot, sitting three points behind the top seven and four points adrift of sixth.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Oliver Thomas live from the Hill Dickinson Stadium

© Imago / Sportimage After watching Arsenal hit three goals past Fulham in a confident victory at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, Man City knew that they could ill-afford to drop any points against Everton if they were to retain serious hopes of winning a seventh Premier League title in 10 years under Pep Guardiola. The Citizens were boasting an impressive 17-game unbeaten league run over Everton before Monday’s contest, which has now been extended to 18 this evening (W14 D4), but the Toffees turned up for the big occasion in the second half, under the lights at their new stadium, and were roared on by the home crowd to produce a memorable comeback, before Doku's last-gasp equaliser. Man City’s six-game winning run in all competitions has come to an end, and their title hopes are hanging by the thinnest of treads, with a major stumble from Arsenal now required for Guardiola’s men to topple the Gunners from this position. Few would be surprised to see Man City bounce back and win their remaining four league fixtures against Brentford, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Aston Villa, but 12 points from 12 would count for nothing if Arsenal win all their remaining games. Indeed, this draw with Everton could prove to be the pivotal result that helps Arsenal on their way to lifting a first top-flight title in 22 years. As for Everton, they remain hopeful of qualifying for Europe for the first time since 2017-18, but they will need to start turning points into victories if they wish to secure a top-seven finish. Clinical performances in attack and dogged displays at the back are what David Moyes will now be drumming into his players ahead of their final three games against Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur - at this stage of the campaign, any dropped points could prove fatal to their European ambitions.

EVERTON VS. MAN CITY HIGHLIGHTS

32th min: Donnarumma to the rescue for Man City!

Merlin Rohl beats Marc Guehi for pace down Everton’s right and plays a teasing delivery towards the back post for Beto.

However, Gianluigi Donnarumma get a crucial hand to it and takes the ball away from the Toffees striker, who adjusts his shape to collect the loose ball and fire an effort from a tight angle against Abdukodir Khusanov.

Jeremy Doku goal vs. Everton (43th min, Everton 0-1 Man City)

A wonderful finish from Jérémy Doku! ? pic.twitter.com/WcJOdISQhu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2026

Man City's persistence eventually pays off!

Doku received the ball from Rayan Cherki just inside Everton’s penalty area and shifts the ball onto his weaker left foot before curling a delightful shot into the top corner.

32th min: Donnarumma to the rescue for Man City!

Ndiaye misses a big chance for Everton!

A mix-up at the back between Man City duo Nunes and Guehi allows Ndiaye to burst through on goal, but his poor shot is hit straight at Donnarumma, who holds the ball tightly in his grasp.

Thierno Barry goal vs. Man City (68th min, Everton 1-1 Man City)

Thierno Barry capitalises on a misplaced pass from Marc Guéhi and Everton are level! ? pic.twitter.com/ArEofUhToh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2026

Disaster for City, delight for Everton!

A mis-placed back-pass from Guehi is pounced upon by substitute Barry, who nets a composed side-footed finish beyond Donnarumma to restore parity. There was a check for a possibly offside, but the goal stands!

Jake O'Brien goal vs. Man City (73rd min, Everton 2-1 Man City)

Jake O'Brien has thumped Everton into the lead against Manchester City ? pic.twitter.com/laEtykoIF3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2026

What a turnaround!

O'Brien towers above Man City's defence and powers home a header from James Garner's corner to put Everton in front. A huge moment!

Thierno Barry goal vs. Man City (80th min, Everton 3-1 Man City)

"They are seeing their title ambitions vaporise here!"



Thierno Barry grabs another! ? pic.twitter.com/YBRan5e8gb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2026

Barry at the double!

Rohl easily has the beating of Mateo Kovacic down the right and his pin-point pass into the danger zone finds Barry, who has a simple tap-in from just a few yards out.

Erling Haaland goal vs. Everton (83rd min, Everton 3-2 Man City)

Just MOMENTS after conceding, Haaland has got a goal for Manchester City to make it 3-2 ? pic.twitter.com/eLSnEUvk4Z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2026

Is it over?

Man City respond immediately through Erling Haaland, who burst forward before dinking a deft finish over Jordan Pickford and into the back of the net. Game on!

Jeremy Doku goal vs. Everton (90+6 min, Everton 3-3 Man City)

WOW! What a game!



Doku rescues a point for Man City in the 97th minute! ? pic.twitter.com/DCp1B4e5iv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2026

Doku equalises at the death for Man City!

With virtually the last kick of the game, Doku scores another stunning curler, this time moving inside from the left and firing a right-footed shot into the far corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JEREMY DOKU

© Iconsport / PA Images

Everton’s Thierno Barry deserved credit for his impact in the second half, but it is difficult to ignore the supersonic performance from Jeremy Doku, with Noel Gallagher from Oasis watching on in the sky blue away end.

The Belgian dazzled all night long and posed a regular threat down City’s left flank, causing Everton’s backline all kinds of problems with his tricky, pace and elite dribbling ability.

Doku scored two wonderful goals and the winger now has six goal involvements in five games across all competitions (four goals, two assists).

EVERTON VS. MAN CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Everton 25%-75% Man City

Shots: Everton 11-16 Man City

Shots on target: Everton 6-4 Man City

Corners: Everton 5-9 Man City

Fouls: Everton 15-5 Man City

BEST STATS

10 - Rayan Cherki is the first Premier League player to reach 10 open play assists in their debut season in the competition since Eden Hazard in 2012-13 (11). Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/jbpE1eHQ8i — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Man City will return to the Etihad Stadium for their next Premier League match when they play host to European-chasing Brentford on Saturday evening.

As for Everton, they are next in action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.