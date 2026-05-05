Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils to spend £150m on midfield trio

By Seye Omidiora | 05 May 2026 00:51

Manchester United are reportedly keen to make a splash in the transfer window having secured a lucrative return to the Champions League following Sunday's 3-2 win over rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils' achievement has significantly bolstered the summer transfer kitty as the INEOS-led regime reportedly prepare for a major squad overhaul at Old Trafford.

Under the interim guidance of Michael Carrick or anyone who gets the job permanently, United are understood to be prioritising a total reconstruction of the first-team engine room.

Several high-profile departures are expected to facilitate these arrivals, with the club seeking to establish a more youthful and dynamic midfield core.

As such, the hierarchy are reportedly ready to sanction a total spend of approximately £150m on three specific central reinforcements.

United 'eye' marquee Casemiro replacement in midfield splurge

© Imago / Sportimage

According to The Daily Mail, the recruitment team's primary objective is to identify a world-class successor to Casemiro, who will depart when his contract expires in June.

While Elliot Anderson has emerged as the leading candidate, the club faces stiff competition from Manchester City for the £100m-rated Nottingham Forest star.

Should a move for Anderson fail to materialise, scouts are closely monitoring alternatives such as Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton.

The board have reportedly earmarked an £80m budget for this marquee role to ensure the side remain competitive on multiple fronts next term.

Potential departures and the hunt for tactical depth

© Imago / Sportimage

The above source states that significant funds for this rebuild will be generated through the anticipated sales of Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford this summer.

The Red Devils are also open to offers for Manuel Ugarte as they look to replace the Uruguayan with a £40m-rated alternative like West Ham's Mateus Fernandes.

Diverse options remain a priority for United, and a third acquisition in the form of Southampton's Shea Charles is being considered for a modest £20m fee.

Balancing the wage bill remains a delicate task with the departures of Jadon Sancho and Andre Onana expected to provide further financial flexibility.