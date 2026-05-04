Michael Carrick future: Man United 'on verge' of making managerial decision after securing Champions League qualification

By Matt Law | 04 May 2026 16:26 , Last updated: 04 May 2026 16:30

Manchester United are reportedly expected to offer Michael Carrick the managerial role at Old Trafford after the 44-year-old led the club to Champions League qualification.

Carrick has an exceptional record of 10 wins, two draws and two defeats from his 14 Premier League matches since replacing Ruben Amorim at the helm in January.

Sunday's 3-2 success over Liverpool secured Champions League football for next season, with the Red Devils third in the Premier League table, 12 points ahead of sixth-placed Bournemouth.

Man United are six points clear of fourth-placed Liverpool in third, meanwhile, ahead of their final three games of the campaign against Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Carrick was initially appointed until the end of the season, when a new head coach had been expected to arrive, but the Englishman has made a huge impression at the helm.

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Carrick 'to be offered' managerial role at Man United

According to The Guardian, Carrick is expected to be offered the chance to continue as Man United's head coach after securing a return to the Champions League.

The report claims that the role will be 'Carrick's to turn down' due to the impression that he has made.

Football director Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada, who are leading the recruitment process, have allegedly been hugely impressed by Carrick.

The fact that the Englishman has the support of the first-team squad has also strengthened his position, with influential players such as Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire backing him.

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Senior Man United players 'back Carrick' for managerial position

Matheus Cunha has also backed Carrick for the role.

“He has the full of confidence of the group. And look, I sat on the bench with him and how he teaches everyone is amazing. I think he has the magic with like these [Sir Alex] Ferguson times, these kinds of things. He’s a pleasure, and then of course I think he deserves it," said the Brazilian.

Carrick's closest competition for the role is believed to have come from Andoni Iraola, who is leaving Bournemouth at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

However, Iraola is fast emerging as the favourite for the Chelsea job, with the Blues believed to view the 43-year-old as their number one choice.

Man United are expected to make an announcement on Carrick before the end of the campaign, now that a return to the Champions League has been confirmed for next season.