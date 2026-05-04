Man Utd transfer news: United eye another 'intelligent' Bournemouth star alongside Eli Junior Kroupi

By Lewis Blain | 04 May 2026 13:21

Manchester United and their likely summer rebuild is accelerating, with Adrien Truffert now emerging as a key defensive target.

The AFC Bournemouth left-back is being tracked closely alongside the club’s pursuit of attacking reinforcements.

And with his teammate Eli Junior Kroupi also on their radar, United’s focus on Cherries talent is becoming increasingly clear.

Adrian Truffert has caught the eye of Manchester United

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The 24-year-old has re-emerged as a genuine option for the Red Devils, as they step up plans to sign a new left-back this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Despite continued faith in Luke Shaw, United are keenly aware that a return to Champions League football will demand greater squad depth, particularly given Shaw’s injury record in recent seasons.

Left-back has therefore been identified as a key area to strengthen, alongside midfield and attack. Truffert’s name has resurfaced after previously being considered by the club, with his profile now better aligned to the tactical setup United are expected to use next season.

The France international has impressed since arriving at the Vitality Stadium for around £14.5 million last summer, and his ability to adapt quickly has not gone unnoticed by United’s recruitment team.

Man Utd have scouted several AFC Bournemouth stars

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

United’s growing interest in Truffert seemingly comes as part of a wider focus on Bournemouth talent.

Scouts have regularly attended matches to monitor several Cherries players, including highly-rated forward Eli Junior Kroupi, as well as midfielders Alex Scott, Tyler Adams and Marcus Tavernier.

While those players are being assessed for different roles, Truffert has stood out during the same scouting missions, with his performances at left-back making a strong impression.

United had tracked him over the past year, but he was not initially viewed as an ideal fit under the previous tactical plans of Ruben Amorim. Now, with a more conventional back-four expected, his suitability has increased significantly.

What would Adrian Truffert bring to Old Trafford?

© Imago

Truffert’s appeal lies not just in his ability, but also in his mindset.

Described as an “intelligent” player who meticulously prepared for Premier League football, even taking English lessons years in advance, he has shown a level of professionalism that aligns with what United are looking for in their rebuild.

On the pitch, he offers energy, defensive awareness and attacking support from wide areas, making him a well-rounded modern full-back. His early performances in England, including impressing against top-level opposition, suggest he can handle the step up.

If signed, Truffert would not simply provide cover for Shaw, as he could offer genuine competition. Given Shaw’s injury history and the demands of a packed schedule next season, that kind of depth could prove crucial.

For United, this feels like a smart, calculated move rather than a headline-grabbing one, but it may be exactly the kind of addition they need.