Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants eye 'bargain deal' for South American left-back as Joao Cancelo alternative, Alejandro Balde replacement

By Matt Law | 04 May 2026 12:41 , Last updated: 04 May 2026 12:44

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Monaco defender Caio Henrique during this summer's transfer window.

The Catalan outfit are expected to be in the market for a new left-back this summer, especially as a permanent move for Joao Cancelo is currently viewed as complicated.

Cancelo returned on loan to Barcelona in January from Al-Hilal, and the Portugal international has made 19 appearances for Hansi Flick's side in the second half of the campaign.

Barcelona are believed to be keen to sign the 31-year-old on a permanent basis, but Al-Hilal are expected to demand a sizeable transfer fee this summer, which could make a deal impossible.

Alejandro Balde's future is also currently the subject of speculation, with Manchester United believed to be considering making a move for the Spaniard this summer.

© Imago

Barcelona 'considering' £13m summer move for Henrique

According to UOL, Barcelona are currently monitoring Henrique, who is admired by a number of senior figures at the Catalan club.

The report claims that the La Liga champions have already been in touch with intermediaries of the Brazilian player, and the club have been informed that he could be signed for €15m (£13m) this summer.

Barcelona are said to admire Marc Cucurella but are expecting to be priced out of a deal for the Chelsea defender, even if the Blues fail to qualify for Europe next season.

Henrique started his professional career at Atletico Madrid, but he only made one appearance for the Red and Whites, spending the majority of his time with the club on loan back in Brazil.

© Imago

Henrique regarded as 'Cancelo alternative' for Barcelona

The 28-year-old made the move to Monaco in the summer of 2020, and he has represented his current side on 211 occasions, scoring three goals and registering 41 assists.

This season, the defender has come up with two assists in 34 appearances, and he is relatively experienced at the highest level of European football, having featured 17 times in the Champions League.

Henrique's contract is due to expire next summer, meaning that Monaco are not in a strong position when it comes to his future, which could allow Barcelona to secure a bargain deal this summer.