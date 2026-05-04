Barcelona suffer blow in attempt to sign 31-year-old who would solve 'squad issue'

By Matt Law | 04 May 2026 12:02 , Last updated: 04 May 2026 12:03

Real Sociedad are reportedly fighting to keep hold of goalkeeper Alex Remiro amid interest from Barcelona, with a new contract potentially on the cards for the Spain international.

Remiro has made 305 appearances for Real Sociedad since arriving at the club from Athletic Bilbao in 2019, including 35 outings in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 31-year-old's contract is due to expire in the summer of 2027, and there is currently speculation surrounding his future, with Barcelona said to be keen on his signature.

Remiro is Real Sociedad's number one, but the Spaniard is said to be wanted to provide support for Joan Garcia at Barcelona, so it would be a completely different role for him at Camp Nou.

© Imago

Barcelona-linked Remiro 'to be offered' new Real Sociedad contract

The goalkeeper recently refused to play down suggestions that he could move to Barcelona during this summer's transfer window.

“I’ve heard a bit about it on social media, but right now I’m completely focused on Real Sociedad. Barca? You never know,” Sport quoted Remiro as saying.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Real Sociedad have told the stopper that they intend to offer him a new two-year contract with the option of a third year.

The report claims that Remiro's release clause will drop to €12m (£10.4m) this summer, which has placed Barcelona on red-alert, but Real Sociedad will battle to keep him.

Remiro is expected to be a part of the goalkeeping department for Spain at the 2026 World Cup, although his position in the final selection is not guaranteed at this stage.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Why do Barcelona want to sign another goalkeeper?

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is on loan at Girona and widely expected to leave the Catalan outfit during this summer's transfer window; the Germany international is currently injured but will not be short of suitors.

Wojciech Szczesny has a contract at Barcelona until the summer of 2027, but the 35-year-old would be a number three behind Joan Garcia and a new goalkeeper.

Remiro is a proven performer at the top level and would put genuine pressure on Joan Garcia for the gloves, but Real Sociedad will not allow him to leave without a fight.