Michael Carrick future: Bryan Robson delivers managerial verdict as Man United secure Champions League return

By Matt Law | 04 May 2026 11:32 , Last updated: 04 May 2026 11:34

Former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson has urged the club to hand Michael Carrick the managerial role at Old Trafford on a long-term basis.

Carrick has led Man United into next season's Champions League, with a top-five spot in the Premier League table being secured courtesy of their 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Ex-Man United players such as Roy Keane and Gary Neville have doubted whether Carrick should be handed the job moving forward due to his lack of experience.

However, Robson has said that he would be "very disappointed" if Carrick was not allowed the chance to lead the team next season considering his work since arriving at the helm.

The 44-year-old has guided the Red Devils to 10 wins, two draws and two defeats from their 14 matches since being installed as Ruben Amorim's replacement.

© Iconsport / Matchday Images Limited

Robson urges Man United to appoint Carrick on a long-term basis

"When Michael Carrick went into the interim role, you've still got to do the job and I think Michael's done it really well," Robson told Bet St George.

"He changed the formation, he put some of the players right in their favourite positions and he got a bit of confidence going within the lads. That's why they've done so well. I would appoint him as soon as he gets us into the Champions League.

"I think at this moment in time Michael deserves the opportunity. I think the lad deserves an even better chance to go on and build something at Man United.

"I'd be quite happy for Michael, a British lad, knows the club, to get his foot in the door and let's see if a British manager can really go on and be very successful at one of our top clubs.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Carrick has guided Man United into next season's Champions League

"Because lately everybody's been going for foreign managers and nobody in the English league or who's played at the highest level seems to get a chance.

"But you never know how the hierarchy in clubs are really thinking. But for me, I'd be very disappointed if Michael didn't get the chance to run a club like Man United.”

Andoni Iraola, who is leaving Bournemouth this summer, is seen as Carrick's main competitor for the role at Old Trafford, while Germany's Julian Nagelsmann is also believed to be admired.

A final decision on Carrick is expected to arrive in the near future, with the club now knowing that they will return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.